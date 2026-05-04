Apple Announces 2026 Pride Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

Apple today introduced its 2026 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.



Apple said its Pride Collection celebrates LGBTQ+ communities around the world during Pride Month in June and beyond. In addition, the company noted that it is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.

The new Pride Edition Sport Loop is available to order now on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, and it will be available at Apple Store locations starting later this week. In the U.S., the band costs $49.

The band is woven from a rainbow of 11 colors of nylon yarns.

"The intricate weaving blends one color into the next, creating depth and movement across the band," said Apple. "The resulting design is joyful and vibrant, showcasing a full spectrum of colors that reflect the unique identities that shape LGBTQ+ communities worldwide."

There is also a new Pride Luminance watch face for the Apple Watch, and a matching Pride Luminance wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad. The watch face and wallpaper will be available on watchOS 26.5, iOS 26.5, and iPadOS 26.5, which are currently in beta and expected to be released to all users this month.



Apple said the Pride Luminance watch face is designed in two geometric patterns: radial, featuring rays of color that align with the hour marks, and vertical, reflecting the colorful linear stripes of the new Pride Edition Sport Loop.

Both the Pride Luminance watch face and wallpaper feature customizable colors.