 Apple Announces 2026 Pride Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Announces 2026 Pride Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

by

Apple today introduced its 2026 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple Announces 2026 Pride Band Watch Face and iPhone Wallpaper Feature
Apple said its Pride Collection celebrates LGBTQ+ communities around the world during Pride Month in June and beyond. In addition, the company noted that it is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.

The new Pride Edition Sport Loop is available to order now on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, and it will be available at Apple Store locations starting later this week. In the U.S., the band costs $49.

The band is woven from a rainbow of 11 colors of nylon yarns.

"The intricate weaving blends one color into the next, creating depth and movement across the band," said Apple. "The resulting design is joyful and vibrant, showcasing a full spectrum of colors that reflect the unique identities that shape LGBTQ+ communities worldwide."

There is also a new Pride Luminance watch face for the Apple Watch, and a matching Pride Luminance wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad. The watch face and wallpaper will be available on watchOS 26.5, iOS 26.5, and iPadOS 26.5, which are currently in beta and expected to be released to all users this month.

2026 Pride Luminance Wallpaper
Apple said the Pride Luminance watch face is designed in two geometric patterns: radial, featuring rays of color that align with the hour marks, and vertical, reflecting the colorful linear stripes of the new Pride Edition Sport Loop.

Both the Pride Luminance watch face and wallpaper feature customizable colors.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 11
Tag: Pride
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

Popular Stories

earth day 2025 apple watch

Apple Watch Earth Day and International Dance Day Activity Challenges Launching Later This Month

Tuesday April 14, 2026 12:00 pm PDT by
Apple has two new Apple Watch activity challenges coming up, celebrating Earth Day and International Dance Day. The Earth Day activity challenge will launch on Wednesday, April 22, while the Dance Day challenge will take place a week later on Wednesday, April 29. To complete the Earth Day challenge, Apple Watch owners will need to complete a workout that lasts for 30 minutes or longer. This ...
Read Full Article5 comments
apple watch series 11 spring

Apple Stores Will Soon Be Able to Restore Apple Watch Software In-House

Wednesday April 15, 2026 5:36 pm PDT by
Apple retail locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to restore Apple Watch software in-store without needing to send an Apple Watch to a service center, according to a retail source that spoke to MacRumors. Right now, Apple Watches that can't be restored using an iPhone need to be mailed to an Apple Repair Center for service. There is no in-store repair option, so ...
Read Full Article26 comments
youtube iphone apple watch health ad 2026

New Apple Ad Sells the iPhone and Apple Watch Health Pairing

Thursday April 23, 2026 11:18 am PDT by
Apple has published a new ad to appeal to customers in the market for an iPhone and Apple Watch pairing, highlighting the insights it can offer for your health. Titled simply "Health with iPhone + Apple Watch," the half-minute ad focuses on a woman waiting in line at a cafe who begins receiving unsolicited health and fitness advice from other people in the queue, as well as local residents,...
Read Full Article22 comments

Top Rated Comments

I7guy Avatar
I7guy
24 minutes ago at 06:07 am
I like it!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spyguy10709 Avatar
spyguy10709
17 minutes ago at 06:14 am
It would be really cool if this meant anything

At least product red pretended to be conscious.

Apple’s pride merch is some of the most egregious rainbow capitalism I can think of.

$50 for some colorful polyester. Sheesh.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
14 minutes ago at 06:17 am
Looks good!

I always enjoy these bands and watchfaces.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
15 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Looks good! I wish this came in a sport band too, I am not a big fan of the sport loop bands. I like the wallpapers and watch faces too.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments