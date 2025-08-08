Skipping the iPhone 17 Pro? Here Are Key iPhone 18 Pro Rumors So Far

by

While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still a year away, there are already several early rumors about the devices.

iphone 16 pro ghost hand
Below, we recap some key iPhone 18 Pro rumors.

Under-Screen Face ID

face id
In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a roadmap showing that iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID. In May 2024, however, Young said he heard this change had been delayed until 2026. If so, that means that under-screen Face ID could debut on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year.

As a result of the under-screen Face ID, Young believes that the iPhone 18 Pro models will have a smaller Dynamic Island.

In May, The Information also reported that the iPhone 18 Pro models would likely be equipped with under-screen Face ID.

Variable Aperture

iphone 16 pro design cameras
The main 48-megapixel Fusion camera on both iPhone 18 Pro models will offer variable aperture, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

With variable aperture, users would be able to control the amount of light that passes through the camera's lens and reaches the sensor. The main cameras on iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro models have a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78, and the lens is always fully open and shooting with this widest aperture. With the iPhone 18 Pro models, users would be able to manually change the aperture, according to this rumor.

A variable aperture on iPhone 18 Pro models should provide users with greater control over depth of field, which refers to how sharp a subject appears in the foreground compared to the background. However, given that iPhones have smaller image sensors due to size constraints, it is unclear exactly how meaningful this improvement would be.

Samsung Image Sensor

iphone 12 pro max sensor shift
Samsung is developing a new three-layer stacked image sensor that Apple is expected to use for at least one camera on the iPhone 18 Pro models, according to DigiTimes. This advanced image sensor would make the camera more responsive, and offer other benefits like reduced noise in photos, increased dynamic range, and more.

In July 2024, Kuo said he expected Samsung to begin shipping 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera sensors to Apple for iPhones as early as 2026, which is when the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be released.

Just this week, the Financial Times said Samsung will manufacture the image sensors in Texas.

Currently, all iPhone image sensors are supplied by Sony.

Other Rumors

iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to have an A20 Pro chip (2nm) and Apple's custom C2 modem.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Next Month With These 12 New Features

Tuesday August 5, 2025 6:25 am PDT by
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...
Read Full Article51 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Could Be Just Weeks Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday August 5, 2025 2:03 am PDT by
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
Read Full Article33 comments
ultra 2 prime day

iOS 26 Beta Reveals Apple Watch Ultra 3 Display Size

Tuesday August 5, 2025 11:21 am PDT by
The latest iOS 26 beta includes imagery that confirms Apple's work on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to come out this fall. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found an Apple Watch image with a resolution that does not correspond to any current Apple Watch models. The image suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 could have a slightly larger display size, with a...
Read Full Article126 comments
Apple TV 2025 Thumb 3

New Apple TV Still Launching This Year

Tuesday August 5, 2025 4:14 am PDT by
Apple is still on track to release a new Apple TV model later this year, according to a reliable source speaking to MacRumors. According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Apple is highly likely to replace the current Apple TV 4K with a new model later this year. The current model will be discontinued. Today's Apple TV 4K came out in 2022, featuring the A15 Bionic chip,...
Read Full Article102 comments
iPhone 16 Battery Life Feature

iOS 26's New Battery Life Mode is Limited to These iPhone Models

Friday August 1, 2025 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode. Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer." The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the iOS 26...
Read Full Article
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 5

Tuesday August 5, 2025 2:20 pm PDT by
Apple seeded the fifth developer beta of iOS 26 today, and while the number of significant changes has dropped, there are quite a few smaller tweaks. Apple is continuing to refine button placement, animations, and design in preparation for launching iOS 26 in September. Camera Apple added a toggle in the Camera app to allow users to toggle on Classic Mode, a setting that reverses the scroll ...
Read Full Article109 comments
new magsafe charger

Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday August 5, 2025 12:20 pm PDT by
Apple today released a firmware update for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods. The new firmware is version 2A168, up from the 2A146 firmware that came out last year. In the Settings app, the new firmware is version 148, up from 136. Apple introduced the 2024 MagSafe charger alongside the iPhone 16 models back in September, and it is ...
Read Full Article37 comments
airpods pro 2 green

Apple Upgrades AirPods Charging in iOS 26

Wednesday August 6, 2025 1:10 pm PDT by
In the fifth beta of iOS 26, Apple appears to have subtly upgraded AirPods charging. Code in iOS 26 says that the AirPods Charging case "now more clearly indicates charging status," and that the AirPods will remind you when it's time to charge. A screenshot shared on social media shows an AirPods splash screen with the same wording and an image of what the light on the AirPods charging case...
Read Full Article26 comments

Top Rated Comments

jrath1 Avatar
jrath1
22 minutes ago at 11:23 am
Any iPhone 19 rumors?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CoMoMacUser Avatar
CoMoMacUser
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am
??‍♂️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
12 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Based on what I read here both the 17 aaand the 18 are going to be half-assed upgrades, which will both fade once the 20 year anniversary model is unveiled. Not sure how to go about this...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheDailyApple Avatar
TheDailyApple
11 minutes ago at 11:35 am

There’s always gonna be that one lil dude who says “I’m skipping this year’s iPhone” and still has like an iPhone 6 or something
Honestly a goated move. I respect it when someone acknowledges that what they have serves their needs rather than upgrading just because they can.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Havalo Avatar
Havalo
10 minutes ago at 11:35 am
A revolutionary change will be necessary to attract the awakened masses to upgrade otherwise, I find no compelling reason to upgrade from the iPhone 15 until the iPhone 20 is released, especially if Apple continues with its current approach to 'innovation'.

I could be wrong.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaveN Avatar
DaveN
10 minutes ago at 11:36 am
48 mega pixels on a phone camera is crazy detailed. I wonder if the lens is capable of resolving the scene to that detail.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments