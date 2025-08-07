Report: Apple to Switch to Advanced US-Made iPhone Camera Sensors

by

Apple will partner with Samsung to produce next-generation image sensor chips for upcoming iPhone models at a facility in Texas, marking a major departure from its exclusive reliance on Sony, according to the Financial Times.

iphone 12 pro sensor shift
As part of its announcements surrounding its $600 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing yesterday, Apple said:

Apple is also working with Samsung at its fab in Austin, Texas, to launch an innovative new technology for making chips, which has never been used before anywhere in the world. By bringing this technology to the U.S. first, this facility will supply chips that optimize power and performance of Apple products, including iPhone devices shipped all over the world.

According to the Financial Times, the chips in question are three-layer stacked image sensors, which enable higher pixel density and improved low-light performance by vertically stacking multiple sensor layers. Stacked sensor architecture also allows for faster readout speeds, reduced power consumption, and higher dynamic range.

This manufacturing process has not previously been deployed at a commercial scale. Sources familiar with the matter said that the sensors are to be supplied by Samsung's System LSI division and mass-produced by its foundry division.

The image sensors to be produced in Texas are expected to appear in next year's iPhone 18 lineup. Apple typically begins final component validation and volume manufacturing well in advance of launch, suggesting that the Austin facility is already ramping up preparations for initial production tests.

This will be the first time Apple will move away from Sony for ‌iPhone‌ image sensors and make the component in the United States. Today, Sony is the sole supplier of ‌iPhone‌ image sensors; they are produced in Japan and delivered via TSMC.

Top Rated Comments

MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
53 minutes ago at 05:38 am
So the iPhone 17 series will be the last one to have good cameras. You heard it here first.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
50 minutes ago at 05:41 am
Wonder how much that will cost us.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anobcb1122 Avatar
anobcb1122
38 minutes ago at 05:52 am
If we a see a price increase from this, i’m out. Competition is too fierce to be overpaying because its components are made in a country nothing to do with me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnRckr Avatar
JohnRckr
46 minutes ago at 05:45 am
iPhone 18 Pro to start at 1799$

AND THEY THINK WE ARE GOING TO LOVE IT
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DJTaurus Avatar
DJTaurus
41 minutes ago at 05:50 am
ΜCGA

Make Cameras Great Again
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
19 minutes ago at 06:12 am
We already know what happens with US manufacturing. Fender taught us. The price triples.

A guitar is ultimately some wood, steel, wire/magnets and a little plastic. For something as complex as an iPhone with the precision tolerance Apple requires, the price could quadruple.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments