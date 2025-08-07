Report: Apple to Switch to Advanced US-Made iPhone Camera Sensors

Apple will partner with Samsung to produce next-generation image sensor chips for upcoming iPhone models at a facility in Texas, marking a major departure from its exclusive reliance on Sony, according to the Financial Times.



As part of its announcements surrounding its $600 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing yesterday, Apple said:

Apple is also working with Samsung at its fab in Austin, Texas, to launch an innovative new technology for making chips, which has never been used before anywhere in the world. By bringing this technology to the U.S. first, this facility will supply chips that optimize power and performance of Apple products, including iPhone devices shipped all over the world.

According to the Financial Times, the chips in question are three-layer stacked image sensors, which enable higher pixel density and improved low-light performance by vertically stacking multiple sensor layers. Stacked sensor architecture also allows for faster readout speeds, reduced power consumption, and higher dynamic range.

This manufacturing process has not previously been deployed at a commercial scale. Sources familiar with the matter said that the sensors are to be supplied by Samsung's System LSI division and mass-produced by its foundry division.

The image sensors to be produced in Texas are expected to appear in next year's iPhone 18 lineup. Apple typically begins final component validation and volume manufacturing well in advance of launch, suggesting that the Austin facility is already ramping up preparations for initial production tests.

This will be the first time Apple will move away from Sony for ‌iPhone‌ image sensors and make the component in the United States. Today, Sony is the sole supplier of ‌iPhone‌ image sensors; they are produced in Japan and delivered via TSMC.