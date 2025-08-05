New Apple TV Still Launching This Year

Apple is still on track to release a new Apple TV model later this year, according to a reliable source speaking to MacRumors.



According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Apple is highly likely to replace the current ‌Apple TV‌ 4K with a new model later this year. The current model will be discontinued.

Today's ‌Apple TV‌ 4K came out in 2022, featuring the A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10+, and a tweaked Siri Remote with a USB-C port for charging. Apple does not refresh the ‌Apple TV‌'s hardware frequently, releasing a new model around every three years. This 2022 model is the newest and only ‌Apple TV‌ in the company's product lineup.

The new model is expected to feature a newer chip, support for Wi-Fi 7, and an Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip for the first time, allowing Apple's smart home devices to work better together and synchronize data faster. The next-generation ‌Apple TV‌ could also be less expensive, with Apple aiming to lower prices to make the device more competitive, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is widely expected to debut a new version of the Apple TV in late 2025, between September and December. The latest information suggests that this is still the case, with internal moves related to the device's release continuing.

Related information suggests that Apple is also likely to replace the second-generation HomePod this year.