AirPods Pro 3 Could Be Just Weeks Away – Here's What We Know

by

Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods buyers a dilemma: snap up the proven AirPods Pro 2 at today's prices, or hold off for the next‑generation model that could raise the bar once again?

AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature
Apart from their sonic strengths, the enduring popularity of AirPods Pro 2 owes much to Apple's ongoing feature rollouts. iOS 17 (2023) introduced Adaptive Audio, mute controls, and faster device switching. iOS 18 (2024) followed up with head‑gesture Siri commands, Voice Isolation, finer Adaptive Audio sliders, and a Personalized Spatial Audio mode for gamers. Apple then used iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2 to add FDA‑authorized hearing‑aid functionality in supported regions, letting AirPods Pro 2 double as over‑the‑counter hearing aids for mild to moderate hearing loss.

2025 AirPods Pro: What the Rumors Say

Design and Case Tweaks

Every credible report agrees that AirPods Pro 3 will inherit today's software feature set, but hardware refinements are also expected. Multiple supply‑chain sources point to a refreshed look for both the buds and the case, with rumors of a slimmer form factor, a concealed status LED, and a front‑facing capacitive pairing button – an approach taken for Apple's fourth‑generation AirPods.

Audio Processor and ANC Upgrades

Under the hood, Apple is said to be testing a faster audio chip that drives "much better" Active Noise Cancellation than the already‑impressive AirPods Pro 2 manage. That bump will be crucial if Apple hopes to stay ahead of rivals like Sony's WF‑1000XM5 and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra.

Health Sensors: Heart‑Rate Monitoring

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is developing in‑ear heart‑rate tracking for AirPods Pro 3. The company's recent Powerbeats Pro 2 already capture heart data during workouts but cannot stream music to gym equipment simultaneously. Apple will need to nail seamless audio playback alongside biometric reporting if AirPods Pro 3 are to satisfy fitness‑focused users.

In‑Ear Temperature Detection

Apple is also researching ear‑canal temperature sensing, which – if it ships – could offer faster, more reliable body‑temperature readings than the skin‑temperature estimates produced by Apple Watch Series 8 and later. Whether the sensor will be production‑ready in time for a 2025 release remains unclear.

On‑Device Live Translation

One rumor claims AirPods Pro 3 will partner with the iPhone's Translate app to deliver real‑time conversation translation directly through the earbuds. Imagine an English speaker hearing an instant English rendition of a Spanish counterpart's words (and vice versa) without fumbling with handheld devices. Implementation details are still thin, but the idea fits in with Apple's broader AI push.

iOS 26 Feature Updates

Apple's upcoming iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe updates will add several new features to AirPods via a firmware update, including the auto-pausing audio when you fall asleep, the ability to use AirPods as a camera remote, an option to keep audio in your AirPods when your iPhone connected to other playback devices (like car stereos), and improved call quality.

Looking Ahead

Longer‑term, analyst Ming‑Chi Kuo believes Apple is prototyping AirPods with infrared cameras to enhance spatial‑audio experiences, while Gurman has heard of small cameras being explored for AI‑driven features. The infrared cameras could potentially enable "in-air gesture control" as well, allowing for device interaction with hand movements. Both projects are said to be high priority inside Apple, but neither is likely to debut before 2026.

AirPods 4 Hints

airpods 4 blue
The fourth‑generation AirPods offer useful clues to Apple's design cues for AirPods Pro 3. Apple has replaced the rear setup button with a hidden capacitive sensor under the status light on the case front, and the LED itself now disappears when inactive. These stealth touches make for Apple's smallest and lightest charging case yet, and it is hard to imagine the company not extending them to the Pro line.

Release Date

While there are widespread expectations for a 2025 launch, there have been some conflicting reports more recently. Analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong suggests Apple may not launch the AirPods Pro 3 until 2026, while fellow analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also hinted at potential delays.

That said, evidence continues to mount for a 2025 release, including recent Apple beta software updates that leaked code hinting at AirPods Pro 3 happening soon. iOS 26 code includes a specific mention of "AirPods Pro 3" by name hidden in audio interface elements.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who initially reported on the 2025 timeline, has said nothing to suggest that his original report is outdated or that delays have occurred. Earlier this year, he said the updated earbuds are "months away."

Historically, Apple has launched significant AirPods updates alongside new iPhones, so an early September event, likely shared with the upcoming iPhone 17 series, remains the most plausible window. Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates.

Summing Up

With AirPods Pro 3 potentially arriving soon, should you wait or pick up an existing model? AirPods 4 put Active Noise Cancellation within reach at $179, while AirPods Pro 2 continue to satisfy with top‑tier sound, proven ANC, and hearing‑aid mode. But if heart‑rate tracking, live translation, and even better ANC sound appealing, AirPods Pro 3 promise the biggest leap since the original Pros, and hopefully without raising the $249 price tag.

