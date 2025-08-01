Best Apple Deals of the Week: M4 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Hit New Record Low Prices

The highlight of this week's best Apple deals is a sale on the M4 MacBook Air at Amazon, with $200 off nearly every model of the computer. You'll also find great discounts on the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Max this week.

M4 MacBook Air

Amazon this week introduced a new record low price across the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, and you can still get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for just $799.00, plus many other deals.



M4 MacBook Pro

Continuing this week's theme of steep MacBook-related discounts, Amazon also has great deals on the M4 MacBook Pro right now. You'll find up to $436 off these computers, starting at $1,299.00 for the entry-level 14-inch model.



Apple Watch Ultra 2

Both Amazon and Best Buy brought back the all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this week in multiple colors and band styles.



AirPods Max

You can get the AirPods Max for $449.99 in all colors except Purple this week on Amazon, which is a $99 discount and second-best price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.