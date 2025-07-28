Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hits Lowest-Ever Price of $649

Amazon has brought back the all-time low price on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, available for $649.99, down from $799.00. We first tracked this deal during Prime Day, but it hasn't reappeared since then.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Models on sale at this price include the Natural Titanium Case with Orange Ocean Band, Natural Titanium Case with Indigo Alpine Loop, Natural Titanium Case with Blue Alpine Loop, and more.

Best Buy is also discounting the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this week, and it has more options for the Black Titanium models. You can get the Black Titanium Case with Black Ocean Band, Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop, and more on sale for $649.00.

