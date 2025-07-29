Apple's M4 MacBook Pro Gets New All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, including as much as $437 off select models of the computer. Most of these deals represent new all-time low prices on each model, and Best Buy is matching them in many cases.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Deals include both 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the most notable deals this time around are on the former group. You can get the entry-level 16GB RAM/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00. This represents a new record low price on the model, and both M4 1TB models are also seeing new best-ever prices at $300 off during this sale.

For the 16-inch models, you'll find the steepest deals on these computers on Amazon this week. The biggest discount is on the high-end M4 Max 48GB RAM/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro, available for $3,561.34, down from $3,999.00. Don't forget that if you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can find many of these MacBook Pro discounts at the retailer this week.



14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

