Amazon Discounts USB-C AirPods Max to $449.99

Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $449.99 in all colors except Purple, down from $549.00. This is an overall second-best price on the headphones.

Colors available on sale include Blue, Midnight, Orange, and Starlight. All colors have an estimated delivery date of early August, with most providing a delivery estimate around August 5 for free shipping options. Prime members in certain cities should be able to see same-day delivery options.

It's also worth noting that Best Buy is matching these prices and has every color on sale, if you prefer shopping at that retailer. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

