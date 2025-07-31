Pixel 10 Leak Reveals MagSafe-Like Wireless Charging Thanks to Apple

Google is expected to unveil its latest Pixel 10 smartphones during its August 20 event, and it appears the devices will feature MagSafe-like wireless charging.

Alleged image of Pixel 10 shared by Evan Blass, background added by MacRumors Alleged image of Pixel 10 shared by Evan Blass, background added by MacRumors

As spotted by The Verge , reputable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) this week shared an alleged Pixel 10 marketing image that shows what appears to be a magnetic wireless charger directly on the back of the device. In fact, the charger looks nearly identical to Apple's MagSafe Charger for iPhones.

Blass has a proven track record with leaks — mostly for Android devices, but occasionally for Apple devices too. In 2020, for example, he shared iPhone 12 and HomePod mini images a few hours before Apple announced those devices.

This rumor makes sense anyway, as Apple contributed its MagSafe design to the Qi2 spec a few years ago, and the Pixel 10 is expected to support Qi2.

All in all, it appears the Pixel 10 is essentially gaining MagSafe, thanks to Google's rival Apple.

Apple introduced MagSafe on iPhone 12 models in 2020, so Google is five years late to the party.