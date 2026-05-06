 Google Says Pixel Phones Won't Get Apple's Liquid Glass Design - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Google Says Pixel Phones Won't Get Apple's Liquid Glass Design

by

The Android operating system for Pixel smartphones is not going to take design cues from Apple and adopt a Liquid Glass aesthetic, Google Android president Sameer Samat said recently (via 9to5Google). In response to a social media mockup of an Android device with a Liquid Glass design, Samat said, "Not happening! Y'all are wild."

Photos App Icon Liquid Glass
The mockup was in response to a teaser video for The Android Show: I/O, which depicted the Android mascot pulling a light switch and turning translucent. The teaser led Android users to believe that Google would adopt an iOS-like design for Android.

Google's Pixel devices use its Android operating system, but Google also allows other smartphone makers to use Android. Companies like Oppo and Xiaomi have variants of Android that have been updated with similarities to Apple's Liquid Glass, and even Samsung has mimicked some of Apple's design elements.

Apple introduced the Liquid Glass design in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26, with a unified design across all of its software platforms. The new design has been a major change for Apple users, and it is not universally popular.

Google has been using its Material Design since 2014, though it has been updated several times since then. Google introduced Material 3 Expressive in 2025, adding more natural, springy animations and dynamic color themes.

Though Samat said Google is not adopting Liquid Glass, rumors suggest it is going to embrace translucency. Google is rumored to be adding more blur in Android 17, offering a flatter, more frosted glass look. Google will reveal more about Android 17 on May 12.

Tag: Google

Popular Stories

google chrome vertical tabs

Google Brings Vertical Tabs and Improved Reading Mode to Chrome

Tuesday April 7, 2026 1:27 pm PDT by
Google today updated its Chrome browser with support for vertical tabs, which are displayed in a sidebar instead of at the top of the browser. The tab layout can be changed by right clicking on any Chrome window and choosing the "Show Tabs Vertically" option. Sidebar tabs feature full page titles and make it simple to organize tab groups. Google has also added a new full-page interface...
Read Full Article44 comments
Chrome Feature 22

Gemini in Google Chrome Gets a Skills Library for Saving Custom AI Prompts

Tuesday April 14, 2026 10:00 am PDT by
Chrome has been updated today with a Skills library that's designed to let Chrome users turn AI tasks into repeatable skills that can be used on any website. Useful prompts you create for Gemini in Chrome can be saved as a Skill that can be accessed later with a single click. If you're shopping for skincare and ask Gemini about the ingredients in a product, for example, you can save the...
Read Full Article10 comments
gemini for mac app google

Google Launches Native Gemini AI App for Mac

Wednesday April 15, 2026 10:46 am PDT by
Google is bringing Gemini to the Mac with a new native macOS app that's available starting today. Gemini for Mac can be activated with a keyboard shortcut, and it has built-in tools for generating images, analyzing what's on your screen, reviewing files, and more. Gemini is the last of the three major AI services to have a dedicated Mac app, because OpenAI and Anthropic have had Mac apps for ...
Read Full Article104 comments