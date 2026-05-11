 Google Maps for CarPlay Getting Gemini AI - MacRumors
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Google Maps for CarPlay Getting Gemini AI

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The Google Maps app for CarPlay could soon include support for Gemini, based on code that MacRumors found in the Google Maps app.

gemini for mac app google
Gemini integration would allow ‌CarPlay‌ users to get detailed directions and information from Gemini. Strings in the app suggest users will be able to tell Gemini to navigate to a specific location after agreeing to new Terms of Service in the iPhone version of the Google Maps app.

The Google Maps app already supports Gemini on iPhone, but Gemini is not available for use in Google Maps on ‌CarPlay‌. Gemini in Google Maps adds an "Ask Maps" feature that can answer complex, real-world questions about locations and destinations.

On the iPhone, users can navigate to a location and then say Hey Google or tap the Gemini icon to converse with Gemini in the Google Maps app.

Apple started allowing third-party voice-based conversational apps to interface with ‌CarPlay‌ in iOS 26.4, which is likely why Google is now able to add Gemini to the Google Maps app for ‌CarPlay‌.

Gemini integration is not yet live in the Google Maps ‌CarPlay‌ app, but since the framework is in the app, it could be rolling out soon. ChatGPT, Grok, and Perplexity are already available on ‌CarPlay‌.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tag: Google
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

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