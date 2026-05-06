Google Search AI Mode Gets 'Expert Advice' From Reddit and Social Media

Google is updating its AI search results to incorporate a "preview of perspectives" sourced from public online discussions and social media. The results sourced from places like Reddit and online forums are sometimes labeled as "Expert Advice," per Google's screenshots.



Google says that the section could have different titles like "Community Perspectives" depending on the query and the response, so not all responses will have the Expert Advice labeling. The section includes the creator's name, handle, or community name for reference.



There are several other changes coming to AI Mode and AI Overviews in Google Search. When exploring a topic, AI results will include suggestions on what to look into next in a "Further Exploration" section.

Links from news sites that a user subscribes to will now have a "Subscribed" label in results across AI Mode and AI Overviews so that they show up first. Google is also making links easier to see in AI responses, with links shown next to relevant text.

Hovering over a link on the desktop version of Google search will now provide a preview of the website with the name of the website or the title of the webpage, so users will have a better idea of the site before clicking through. Google says that users hesitate to click inline links when unsure where a link leads.

Google says that improving the visibility and helpfulness of links in AI Search will help users connect directly with sources and creators.