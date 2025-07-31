Apple's Q3 2025 Earnings Call Takeaways: AI Growth, 3 Billionth iPhone Shipped

by

Apple held an earnings call for the third fiscal quarter (second calendar quarter) of 2025 today, beating expectations with revenue of $94 billion. During the call, Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh shared insights into device sales, tariffs, and more.

Apple Logo Cash Feature Yellow

iPhone Popularity

The iPhone 16 models were more popular than the iPhone 15 models were last year. Cook said that ‌iPhone 16‌ sales increased "strong double digits" compared to the ‌iPhone 15‌, with the ‌iPhone 16‌ popular with users upgrading to a new model.

Apple set a June quarter record for upgraders, and Cook said that was because of the "strength of the product."

Apple recently shipped its 3 billionth iPhone since the device debuted in 2007.

AI

Cook said that Apple is "very open" to an acquisition that would accelerate its AI development roadmap. AI is "one of the most profound technologies of our lifetime," Cook said, adding that Apple is "significantly growing" its investments and reallocating people to work on AI at the company. "We're putting all of our energy behind it," Cook said.

"We're not stuck on a certain size company," Cook added during the call. "We basically ask ourselves whether a company can help us accelerate a road map, if if they do, then we're interested, but we don't have anything to share specifically today."

Cook also said that Apple is "making good progress" on developing a more personalized version of Siri that is powered by Apple Intelligence. Apple is on track to release the features next year.

Cook was asked whether large language models like ChatGPT could be a commodity in the future. Cook declined to talk speak on he subject because "that gives away some things in our strategy."

The way that we look at AI is that it's one of the most profound technologies of our lifetime, and I think it will affect all devices in a significant way. What pieces of the chain are commoditized and not commoditized? I wouldn't want to really talk about today, because that gives away some things on our strategy.

Tariffs

According to Cook, approximately one percentage point of Apple's 10 percent sales growth can be attributed to customers buying more products to get ahead of tariffs.

"We saw evidence in the early part of the quarter, specifically, of some pull-ahead related to the tariff announcements," Cook told Reuters.

Cook said that tariffs cost the company $800 million in the June quarter, and that the impact could be $1.1 billion in the September quarter.

To mitigate tariffs in the future, Apple is optimizing its supply chain, and Cook said the company "will do more in the United States."

Post iPhone Devices

Cook was asked about AI development and what Apple would do if dependence on screens diminishes. Cook said that it's "difficult to see a world where ‌iPhone‌'s not living in it."

He said that Apple is "thinking about other things," but those future devices are likely to be "complementary devices" not substitutions.

Services

Services revenue was $27.4 billion, up from $24.2 billion in the year-ago quarter, marking an all-time revenue record. Apple TV+ viewership was up strong double digits year over year.

App Store revenue grew double digits year over year, and cloud services also saw an all-time revenue record. Paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year, and Apple has "well over a billion" paid subscriptions across services.

Tag: Earnings

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

When Is iPhone 17 Coming Out?

Thursday July 24, 2025 9:11 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Saturday July 26, 2025 5:50 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Read Full Article209 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

Tipster: iPhone 17 Pro to Feature 8x Zoom, Pro Camera App, and More

Sunday July 27, 2025 7:35 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today. The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Read Full Article254 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.6

Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and...
Read Full Article20 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.6

Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:22 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6, the sixth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.6 comes a over two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.5. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.6 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15. ...
Read Full Article51 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.6 With Photos Bug Fix

Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, the sixth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 come more than two months after the release of iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 18.6 addresses a Photos-related bug that could...
Read Full Article58 comments
apple billboard

Oops: Apple's Latest Billboard Features Phallic Design

Wednesday July 30, 2025 1:45 pm PDT by
Apple has a new 'Shot on iPhone' billboard design that combines iPhone photography with iPad sketches, but as one Reddit user noticed, the result is decidedly phallic. The billboard was shared on the Miami subreddit earlier this month, and highlighted by the Miami New Times earlier today. The design features a photo of a shark along with a cartoon scuba diver that has an oversized finger...
Read Full Article147 comments

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
41 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
Does the person who purchased the 3rd billionth iPhone get an iTunes gift card? Like what they do with the App Store:

https://www.macrumors.com/2013/05/16/apple-announces-winner-of-app-stores-50-billionth-download-contest/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
34 minutes ago at 03:27 pm
<<Insert Apple is doomed comment here>>

Of course more people are buying iPhone 16 - you left the 15 to rot and conveniently cut it off from AI. Not that it's really a selling point at the moment.

Regards,

A still bitter iPhone 15 owner.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments