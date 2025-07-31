Apple's Q3 Sales Boosted by Consumers Scrambling to Beat Tariff Price Hikes
Apple customers afraid of massive price hikes because of tariffs helped Apple's device sales during the fiscal third quarter of 2025, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today.
Speaking to Reuters, Cook said that approximately one percentage point of Apple's 10 percent sales growth in Q3 2025 can be attributed to customers buying more products to get ahead of tariffs.
"We saw evidence in the early part of the quarter, specifically, of some pull-ahead related to the tariff announcements," Cook said.
When U.S. President Donald Trump first announced tariffs in April, there were reports suggesting that iPhone prices could increase significantly as a result, going as high as $2,300. Customers who were worried about higher prices opted to make a purchase before the tariffs went into effect.
Cook said that Apple incurred $800 million in tariff related costs in the June quarter, and it expects $1.1 billion in tariff costs in the September quarter if the current tariffs do not change and if no new tariffs are added.
