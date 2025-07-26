Top Stories: iOS 26 Public Beta, AppleCare One, and More

Apple pushed it almost to the end of July, but the public betas of iOS 26 and other upcoming updates are now available for wider testing ahead of their full public release this fall, giving more users a chance to experience the Liquid Glass redesigns and other improvements.

top stories 2025 07 26
The past week has seen some other notable news and rumors including an Apple lawsuit over leaks, fresh information about future iPhone and iPad models, and a new "AppleCare One" subscription bundle, so read on below for all the details!

Apple Releases First iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Public Betas

After four rounds of beta testing with developers, Apple this week released the first versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and more to public beta testers, providing wider access to the upcoming major updates that will be released to all users in the fall.

iOS 26 Feature
Apple's new Liquid Glass design is the most obvious change across the operating systems, but there are plenty of new features and tweaks throughout.

Apple Sues Jon Prosser Over iOS 26 Leaks

Earlier this year, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared some fairly accurate information and mockups about what would become iOS 26, and Apple clearly took notice.

ios 19 messages app
Apple has filed a lawsuit against Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti for misappropriation of trade secrets, describing an alleged scheme in which the two conspired to obtain the passcode of an Apple employee's development iPhone and access the device to view and capture details of the upcoming operating system version.

Prosser has denied that the events played out as Apple claims, so we'll have to see what happens with this situation going forward.

Foldable iPhone's Display Sizes Leaked

Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. That matches previous information from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1
Apple is reportedly looking to launch its first foldable iPhone in late 2026, and it sounds like Apple is emphasizing a "crease-free" inner display for an improved user experience compared to foldables on the market today.

Apple Announces 'AppleCare One' Subscription Plan for Multiple Devices

Apple this week introduced a new AppleCare subscription bundle known as AppleCare One, offering extended warranty and repair coverage for up to three products priced at $19.99 per month. Additional devices can be added for an extra fee.

Apple AppleCare One Feature
As part of the AppleCare changes, Apple is now also offering Theft and Loss coverage for iPad and Apple Watch. It was previously only available for iPhone.

iPhone 17 Air's Limited Battery Capacity Leaked

The battery capacity of Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air will be below the 3,000 mAh mark, according to a recent post from Instant Digital, an account with more than 1.4 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo
The new Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 should help users squeeze as much battery life out of that capacity as possible, and Apple will reportedly be launching a battery case for those who regularly need more power.

New iPad Pro Expected This Year With M5 Chip and Two Front Cameras

Following a major redesign with an ultra-thin form factor last year, we haven't been expecting much for the next M5 generation of the iPad Pro beyond the chip upgrade, but it sounds like Apple might have one nice trick up its sleeve.

ipad pro 2024
Apple has been gradually transitioning the front-facing cameras on its iPads from portrait to landscape positioning, but that probably hasn't sat well with users who prefer to use their iPads in portrait orientation, especially with apps like FaceTime that are optimized for that orientation. Apple is reportedly solving that issue in the next iPad Pro by including two front-facing cameras, one centered for each orientation of the device.

