Foldable iPhone's Display Sizes Leaked

Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.



Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an 8-inch inner screen, and a 6.5-inch outer screen.

TrendForce said Apple will likely launch the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, so the device could debut in September of next year.

Last week, Kuo said the foldable iPhone (and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8) will feature a "crease-free" inner display. He said Apple will achieve this feat by using a laser-drilled metal display plate, which can disperse the stress generated by bending.

Kuo expects the foldable iPhone to have two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.