Foldable iPhone's Display Sizes Leaked

by

Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an 8-inch inner screen, and a 6.5-inch outer screen.

TrendForce said Apple will likely launch the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, so the device could debut in September of next year.

Last week, Kuo said the foldable iPhone (and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8) will feature a "crease-free" inner display. He said Apple will achieve this feat by using a laser-drilled metal display plate, which can disperse the stress generated by bending.

Kuo expects the foldable iPhone to have two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

Top Rated Comments

Eric_WVGG Avatar
Eric_WVGG
39 minutes ago at 06:22 pm

So a smaller out display be smaller in one. Samsung will be better. It’s perfect the size now. 5.5 is to small for our display and 7.8 isn’t much bigger
counterpoint: basic iPhone screen is too big to be a one-handed phone, iPhone Pro Max is too small to be a compelling tablet.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JapanApple Avatar
JapanApple
56 minutes ago at 06:04 pm
I really care about seeing this product live. I can care less what influencer say it’s going to have this that and whatever. Is meaningless.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darkslide29 Avatar
darkslide29
42 minutes ago at 06:19 pm
I understand the frustrations with Cook and the lack of innovation while going all in on Vision Pro. And I also get being annoyed that Samsung is already on their 5th (?) gen foldable. But Apple always plays the long game and waited for the bend/hinge technology to be good enough for Apple, and here we are. I’m excited and looking forward to finally see something different than the typical rectangle phone. We’re here as enthusiasts for the latest rumors, after all.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tobybrut Avatar
tobybrut
18 minutes ago at 06:42 pm

We need to see mockups and comparisons.

Just saying X.X" without discussing aspect ratios doesn't really paint a picture.

It's like when Cadillac was bragging about the 32" infotainment display in the new Escalade.

But that's quite a bit different than the 32" TV in my bedroom...

?
If it’s anything like the mini cut in half in landscape, the Apple Foldable will be about 3.5” wide and 4.5” tall. That’s pretty short and wide. In comparison, the ZFold will probably be about 2.5” wide and 6” tall. Apple’s may feel too wide to fit in the hand comfortably.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TruthAboveAllElse Avatar
TruthAboveAllElse
7 minutes ago at 06:54 pm
As a fan of both foldables, and iPhone mini, this excites me. Plus it's just a nice juicy rumor. Not boring like so much of them recently.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
42 minutes ago at 06:19 pm
So a smaller out display is smaller the Samsung one. Samsung will be better. It’s perfect the size now. 5.5 is to small for our display and 7.8 isn’t much bigger
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments