Top Stories: iPhone 17 Colors, iOS 26 Public Beta Incoming, and More

by

We're less than two months away from the official unveiling of the iPhone 17 family, and it seems like things are starting to firm up about just which color options we might see across the four models in the lineup.

top stories 2025 07 19
The iOS 26 public beta is also rapidly approaching, and we're continuing to hear details about Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone next year, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

All 15 New iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Colors Revealed in Latest Leak

We may finally have a definitive list of all color options for the iPhone 17 series, ahead of the devices launching in September. An "internal document" obtained by Macworld allegedly reveals all of the color options for the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, including a new "orange" or copper color for the Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Colors
Relatedly, a separate rumor claims there is a "special" color for the Pro models connected to the Liquid Glass theme of iOS 26. It's unclear whether this is the "white" color being mentioned by other sources, but it could have a somewhat refractive finish for a glassy look to match the user interface design.

Here's When to Expect the iOS 26 Public Beta

Apple has so far only said that public betas of iOS 26 and the other upcoming major operating system updates will be coming in July, but it now looks like we may have an approximate date, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claiming the iOS 26 public beta should be released on or around Wednesday, July 23.

iOS 26 on Three iPhones
For some of our latest iOS 26 coverage, check out our guides to changes and new features in Messages, Notes and Reminders, and the Camera app.

Apple Sues Jon Prosser Over iOS 26 Leaks

Earlier this year, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared multiple videos showing off what he claimed to be re-created renderings of what was then presumed to be called iOS 19 and which was eventually unveiled by Apple as iOS 26 at WWDC in June.

ios 19 messages app
While not everything exactly matched what Apple unveiled for iOS 26, Prosser's renderings were undoubtedly based on genuine iOS builds from earlier in the development cycle. Apple clearly took notice, as the company filed a lawsuit this week against Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti for misappropriation of trade secrets.

Foldable iPhone's Thickness and Price Range Detailed in New Reports

Apple appears to be gearing up for a late 2026 debut of its long-rumored foldable iPhone, finally putting it into direct competition with Samsung and other companies that have been offering foldables for years.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1
New rumors suggest the foldable iPhone could have a starting price in the $1,800–$2,000 range and have a thickness of at least 4.8 mm when unfolded. That compares to earlier rumors claiming it could be as thin as 4.5 mm.

Apple is said to be sourcing its "crease-free" display for the device from Samsung, with the cutting-edge technology also likely making its way into Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold8 next year.

Ranked: The Best Features Rumored for the iPhone 17 Lineup

We have just under two months to go until the debut of Apple's iPhone 17 models, and rumors have been ramping up in recent weeks. To recap, we went through everything we know so far, pulling out the most exciting rumors and highlighting some other changes that aren't going to be so great.

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange
Topping the list are the all-new thin "iPhone 17 Air," upgraded selfie cameras across the board, and a rumored new orange-ish color for the Pro models, while other changes like the large rear camera bump and a return to aluminum instead of titanium for the Pro models may be less well received.

Apple Smart Glasses: Everything We Know About Apple's Answer to Meta Ray-Bans

Apple is working on a set of smart glasses that will rival Meta's popular AI-equipped Ray-Bans, offering many of the same features. Rumors about Apple's work on the glasses have been picking up, and we've gathered all of the information we've heard in a recent guide.

Apple Galsses Feature Redux 2
While Apple is working toward augmented-reality smart glasses with a built-in display, it's going to start with display-less models that offer cameras, speakers, sensors, and AI integration to act an as iPhone accessory.

