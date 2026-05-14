Apple's F1 Streaming Ambitions Hit Wall as Sky Renews European Rights

Apple's interest in expanding its Formula 1 streaming deal for Apple TV beyond the United States may have stalled, after Sky Sports signed early renewals to retain the sport's broadcast rights across its largest European markets.



Sky and F1 jointly announced on May 6 that Sky will remain F1's exclusive live broadcast partner in the UK and Ireland through the 2034 season, and in Italy through 2032. The five-year extension adds to a UK and Ireland deal that was already running through 2029, so it won't impact any immediate plans Apple may have had, but it certainly pushes those markets further out of reach. Sky's early move secured the rights before they could go to open tender.

Sky and F1 did not disclose the value of the deal, but trade publication IBC reported that the UK and Ireland portion is worth around £200 million (around $265–270 million) per season, while other reports put the total figure at around £1 billion (around $1.34 billion).

The deal follows recent comments from Apple's senior vice president of services Eddy Cue at the Autosport Business Exchange in Miami. According to a report from MotorBiscuit, Cue said that clinching its F1 streaming rights in the U.S. first was "undoubtedly the best strategy," adding: "I hope we can expand into other markets."

Sky may have walled off the British, Irish, and Italian markets for now, but other major European deals remain open – Canal Plus holds French rights only through 2029, for example.

Apple's five-year U.S. deal began with the 2026 season, and Apple has already folded its coverage into its wider offerings, with a dedicated F1 section in the Apple TV app, race tracking in Apple Sports, F1 circuit guides in Apple Maps, and playlists in Apple Music.