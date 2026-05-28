Hold Off on Purchases, Students: Apple's Back to School Sale Is Coming Soon

Apple has started preparing for its annual Back to School promotion in the U.S. and Canada, according to backend Apple code seen by MacRumors.



Apple holds a Back to School sale each June, providing teachers and students with free accessories or gift cards when purchasing a Mac or an iPad. The added bonus is in addition to Apple's educational discount.

Back to School sales typically start around the middle of the month, but we don't yet know the start dates for this year's sale. The sale continues through the end of September, so students do not need to rush to prepare to return to school.

Apple's Back to School promotions have varied. Last year, Apple offered eligible students, educators, and parents accessories worth up to $199 when purchasing a Mac or an ‌iPad‌. Free options included the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Apple Pencil Pro, and more.

Looking back at Apple's past Back to School dates gives us an idea of when this year's sale will take place.

2021 - June 17 to September 27, free AirPods

- June 17 to September 27, free AirPods 2022 - June 24 to September 26, gift card up to $150 U.S.

- June 24 to September 26, gift card up to $150 U.S. 2023 - June 5 (U.S.)/June 26 (Canada) to October 2, gift card up to $150 U.S.

- June 5 (U.S.)/June 26 (Canada) to October 2, gift card up to $150 U.S. 2024 - June 20 to September 30, gift card up to $150 U.S.

- June 20 to September 30, gift card up to $150 U.S. 2025 - June 17 to September 30, free accessory worth up to $199

The Back to School sale typically takes place around WWDC, and in three of the last five years, it has started 8 to 10 days after the WWDC keynote. With the 2026 keynote set to take place on June 8, we're likely to see the sale start the week of June 15.

Students who are planning to purchase a new Mac or ‌iPad‌ may want to hold off until Apple's Back to School sale begins to get an added accessory or gift card.

In past years, MacBooks, iPads, and iMacs have been eligible for a free add-on with purchase.

Apple holds the promotion through its online education store and Apple retail locations. Students attending or accepted to a higher-education institution, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, and employees at K–12 schools and higher-education institutions are eligible.

Earlier this year, Apple began requiring UNiDAYS verification for educational discounts in the United States and Canada. Educational purchases now require academic status verification through an email address from an educational institution, a student or staff photo ID, or another valid educational document.

Apple actually holds two Back to School sales per year, with one aimed at students in Australia, New Zealand, and other Southern Hemisphere markets. This year's January Back to School sale saw Apple offering students free AirPods, Apple Pencils, and other accessories.

After the U.S. and Canada Back to School sales launch, Apple typically extends them to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia a few weeks later.