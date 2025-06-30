Get Low Prices on Apple Pencil Pro ($99) and AirTag ($22.99)

Today we're tracking an all-time low price for the Apple Pencil Pro at Amazon and a solid deal on the AirTag at Best Buy. Amazon also has matching deals on the AirTag, but prices have been unreliable today, with frequent fluctuations between all-time lows and higher prices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Apple Pencil Pro, you can get this accessory for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a match for the record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's a deal that doesn't typically stick around long on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for it to return, be sure to check it out soon.

Secondly, Best Buy has the AirTag 1-Pack on sale for $22.99, down from $29.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory. You can also get the AirTag 4-Pack for $74.99, down from $99.00.





