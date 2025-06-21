iOS 26 Adding Two New Wi-Fi Features, Allows AirDrop and AirPlay Alternatives

iOS 26 is gaining two new Wi-Fi features, including Captive Assist and Wi-Fi Aware.



MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris discovered a reference to Captive Assist within the code for the first iOS 26 developer beta, but Apple has yet to enable the feature. It should be available by the time the software update is released later this year.

In his Power On newsletter last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple was working on a feature that would sync captive Wi-Fi network sign-in information across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This means that if you are asked to fill out a web form on one Apple device before connecting to a public Wi-Fi network at a hotel, airport, or coffee shop, that information would automatically be shared with your other Apple devices.

Ultimately, this Captive Assist feature will make connecting to public Wi-Fi networks more convenient across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.

Next, iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 add support for Wi-Fi Aware, which is essentially the industry-standard equivalent of the Apple Wireless Direct Link technology behind AirDrop and AirPlay. Apple is making a Wi-Fi Aware framework available to developers, allowing for App Store apps to offer peer-to-peer connections between Wi-Fi devices, without an internet connection or access point. Wi-Fi Aware will allow for third-party apps to offer new built-in features for high-speed file transfers, media streaming, screen sharing, and more.



Apple was required to support Wi-Fi Aware on the iPhone and iPad in the EU, under the terms of the Digital Markets Act. In fact, the European Commission specifically stated that iOS and iPadOS must allow for AirDrop and AirPlay alternatives by the end of next year. As noted by 9to5Mac, the Wi-Fi Aware framework seems to satisfy those requirements. Apple has actually gone a step further by making the Wi-Fi Aware framework available worldwide.

Apple says the following devices support the Wi-Fi Aware framework:

iPhone 12 and later

iPad (10th generation) and later

iPad mini (6th generation) and later

iPad Air (4th generation) and later

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) and later

Following beta testing, iOS 26 will likely be released in September.