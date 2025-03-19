iOS 19 and iOS 20 Must Include a Long List of Major Changes, EU Says

The European Commission today announced a long list of changes that Apple is legally required to implement in future iOS 19 and iOS 20 updates.

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock
The announcement clarifies interoperability requirements that Apple is required to adhere to in the EU, under the Digital Markets Act, which has been fully enforced since March 2024. The changes will further open up the iPhone and its technologies to competing companies and devices, and Apple is really unhappy about it.

We will be publishing an in-depth overview of all of the requirements, but in the meantime we have highlighted some key items below.

  • Third-party smartwatches must be able to display and interact with iOS notifications by the end of 2025, which likely means iOS 19.2 or earlier.
  • Apple must make its automatic audio switching feature available to third-party headphones by June 1, 2026, which likely means iOS 19.4 or earlier. This is the feature that allows most AirPods and select Beats to automatically switch connection between Apple devices, such as a Mac and an iPhone.
  • Apple must make changes to iOS that allow for third parties to offer equivalent AirDrop alternatives by June 1, 2026.
  • Apple must make changes to iOS that allow for third parties to offer equivalent AirPlay alternatives by iOS 20, or the end of 2026. iOS 20 is expected to be released to the general public in September 2026.

Apple has until iOS 20 to meet specific aspects of some of the requirements.

The entire list of changes can be found on the European Commission's website.

Apple criticized these requirements as "bad for our products and for our European users."

"Today's decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple's ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don't have to play by the same rules," said Apple, in a statement.

iOS 19 will be announced at WWDC 2025 this June, and iOS 20 will follow a year later.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Related Roundup: iOS 19
Tags: European Commission, iOS 20

