Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Low Prices on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, Plus Anker's Charging Sale

This week's best deals are headlined by ongoing low prices on the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, plus we're still tracking a few solid deals on M4 Mac mini and M4 MacBook Pro. If you're shopping for Apple-related accessories, our exclusive Anker coupon will help you save 20% sitewide this month.

AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $80 off AirPods models

Take up to $80 off AirPods models Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 this week, down from $249.00. You'll also find solid deals on both versions of the AirPods 4 during this sale, starting at just $99.00 for the base model.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker's best charging accessories

Save on Anker's best charging accessories Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker

Amazon and Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker this week introduced a big collection of discounts on numerous charging accessories on Amazon and its own website, with devices like MagSafe-compatible chargers and portable power stations on sale at low prices.

It's also worth noting that MacRumors readers can still get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best charging accessories over on Anker's website. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.



Mac Mini

What's the deal? Take up to $150 off M4 Mac mini

Take up to $150 off M4 Mac mini Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has a few models of Apple's M4 Mac mini on sale at record low prices, starting at $469.00 for the model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD, down from $599.00. Discounts reach up to $150 off in these sales, and this time around there isn't a discount on the M4 Pro model.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $400 off M4 MacBook Pro

Take up to $400 off M4 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we tracked a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, including as much as $400 off select models of the computer. Most of these deals represent solid second-best prices on each model.

