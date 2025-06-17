Anker Offers MacRumors Readers 20% Off Collection of Chargers, Hubs, Batteries, and More
MacRumors readers can get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best charging accessories this month. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.
Our exclusive 20 percent off code works on most accessories sitewide, including Anker's new "high power" charging accessories. This exclusive discount code does not stack with existing discounts on Anker's website, but it can be used on multiple items in the same cart.
In the lists below, we've collected a few examples of the best products available at a discount with our exclusive promo code, but remember that it works sitewide. You have until the end of June to take advantage of this promotion, so be sure to browse Anker's best products on its website before the end of the month.
It's also worth noting that Anker is hosting a new "essential items" sale, and some of the discounts in that event are steeper than our 20 percent sitewide discount. Be sure to check and compare both discounts in your cart before you place your order to ensure you have the best deal.
Portable Chargers
- MagGo 10,000 mAh Power Bank - $64.00, down from $79.99
- Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank - $89.99, down from $139.99
Wall Chargers
- 67W 3-Port Wall Charger - $39.99, down from $59.99
- 140W 4-Port Charger with USB-C Cable - $79.99, down from $99.99
Charging Stations
- MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station - $72.00, down from $89.99
- MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Stand - $74.99, down from $110.99
- 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe - $104.00, down from $129.99
Hubs
- 200W 6-Port Prime Charger with USB-C Cable - $83.20, down from $103.99
- 250W 6-Port Prime Charger - $136.00, down from $169.99
