Amazon Big Spring Sale Introduces Early Discounts on Popular Accessories
Amazon's annual Big Spring Sale will kick off one week from today, on Wednesday, March 25, but ahead of that event the retailer is already discounting a wide array of popular accessories. Below we're tracking deals on monitors, headphones, iPhone and desktop accessories, and more.
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Highlights include Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99, which is $300 off and a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. We're also tracking discounts on unique products like the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $119.99 ($30 off) and Satechi FindAll Wallet Card for $29.98 ($5 off).
Monitors
- 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor - $267.99, down from $329.99
- 27-inch LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor - $319.99, down from $499.99
- 27-inch ASUS ProArt 4K Display - $349.00, down from $429.00
- 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor - $474.00, down from $549.99
- 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M9 - $1,299.99, down from $1,599.99
Wall Chargers
- Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger - $29.99, down from $39.99
- UGREEN Nexode 100W GaN USB-C Charger - $42.99, down from $59.99
- Anker 14-in-1 Prime Thunderbolt 5 Dock - $339.99, down from $399.99
Wireless Chargers
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible UFO Charger - $69.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Charging Station - $85.99, down from $109.99
- Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station (NEW) - $119.99, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Charging Station - $169.99, down from $229.99
Portable Chargers
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $71.99, down from $89.99
- Anker Prime Power Bank 26,250 mAh - $199.99, down from $229.99
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station - $489.99, down from $799.00
Miscellaneous
- Satechi FindAll Wallet Card - $29.98, down from $34.99
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 - $119.99, down from $149.99
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 - $369.00, down from $499.00
- Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Cancelling Headphones - $398, down from $459.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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