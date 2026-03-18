Amazon Big Spring Sale Introduces Early Discounts on Popular Accessories

Amazon's annual Big Spring Sale will kick off one week from today, on Wednesday, March 25, but ahead of that event the retailer is already discounting a wide array of popular accessories. Below we're tracking deals on monitors, headphones, iPhone and desktop accessories, and more.

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Highlights include Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99, which is $300 off and a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. We're also tracking discounts on unique products like the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $119.99 ($30 off) and Satechi FindAll Wallet Card for $29.98 ($5 off).

Monitors

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Miscellaneous

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.