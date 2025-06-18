Get Up to $400 Off M4 MacBook Pro on Amazon, Starting at $1,399
Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, including as much as $400 off select models of the computer. Most of these deals represent solid second-best prices on each model.
Deals include both 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the biggest savings will be found on the latter group. The steepest discount is on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M4 Max 48GB RAM/1TB), available for $3,599.00, down from $3,999.00. Most of the computers in this sale have estimated delivery dates before the end of June.
For the 14-inch models, you'll find up to $320 off these computers on Amazon this week. You can get the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00, available in both Silver and Space Black.
14-inch MacBook Pro
16-inch MacBook Pro
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
