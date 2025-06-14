AirPods Pro 2 Available for Lowest Price of the Year So Far at $169, Plus AirPods 4 at $99
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 this weekend, down from $249.00. Free delivery options provide an estimated delivery date of around June 19, while Prime members should get the headphones sooner in most cases.
Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've tracked so far in 2025 and it's an overall solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2. Amazon also has the AirPods 4 available for $99.00 during this sale, an all-time low price.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
