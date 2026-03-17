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iPad Deals on Amazon Include $50 Off 11th Gen iPad and $100 Off iPad Mini 7

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Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad, as well as $100 off the iPad mini 7. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, which is a solid second-best price on this model.

ipad prime day 2025Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00 ($50 off). Free delivery estimates are placed around February 16 for most of these iPad models, but Prime members should be able to get same-day delivery in many locations.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$50 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00

We saw a few of these iPad models around $20 cheaper over the holiday season last year, but those all-time low prices never reappeared. As of now, Amazon's discounts are the best prices we've tracked so far in 2026.

iPad mini

There are also quite a few $100 discounts on the iPad mini 7 this week on Amazon, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. It's been a few weeks since we last tracked prices this low on the iPad mini 7.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00, both $100 discounts and available in multiple colors. These sales are all solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 7.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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