iPad Deals on Amazon Include $50 Off 11th Gen iPad and $100 Off iPad Mini 7

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad, as well as $100 off the iPad mini 7. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, which is a solid second-best price on this model.

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iPad

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00 ($50 off). Free delivery estimates are placed around February 16 for most of these iPad models, but Prime members should be able to get same-day delivery in many locations.

We saw a few of these iPad models around $20 cheaper over the holiday season last year, but those all-time low prices never reappeared. As of now, Amazon's discounts are the best prices we've tracked so far in 2026.



iPad mini

There are also quite a few $100 discounts on the iPad mini 7 this week on Amazon, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. It's been a few weeks since we last tracked prices this low on the iPad mini 7.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00, both $100 discounts and available in multiple colors. These sales are all solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 7.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.