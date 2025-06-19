Amazon Takes Up to $150 Off M4 Mac Mini With New All-Time Low Prices

by

Amazon today has a few models of Apple's M4 Mac mini on sale at record low prices, starting at $469.00 for the model with 16GB RAM/256GB SSD, down from $599.00. Discounts reach up to $150 off in these sales, and this time around there isn't a discount on the M4 Pro model.

m4 mac mini hands onNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of the 16GB/256GB SSD model, this is a new record low price. You can also get the M4 Mac mini with 16GB RAM/512GB SSD for $689.00, down from $799.00, and the model with 24GB RAM/512GB SSD for $849.00, down from $999.00.

$130 OFF
M4 Mac mini (256GB) for $469.00

$110 OFF
M4 Mac mini (16GB/512GB) for $689.00

$150 OFF
M4 Mac mini (24GB/512GB) for $849.00

Apple updated the Mac mini back in October 2024, introducing a redesigned computer that's smaller than the previous generation and featuring the M4 and M4 Pro chips. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Three Months With These 12 New Features

Saturday June 14, 2025 5:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a...
Read Full Article214 comments
apple watch ultra 2 new black

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Finally Coming After Two-Year Hiatus

Monday June 16, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve). The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Read Full Article108 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article201 comments
terminal macos tahoe

Apple's Terminal App Gets Colorful Redesign in macOS Tahoe

Monday June 16, 2025 4:12 am PDT by
Apple's Terminal app is getting a visual refresh in macOS Tahoe, and it's the first notable design update since the command-line tool debuted. The updated Terminal will support 24-bit color and Powerline fonts, according to Apple's State of the Platforms presentation at WWDC25. The app will also adopt the new Liquid Glass aesthetic with redesigned themes that align with macOS 26's broader...
Read Full Article82 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

Apple Says iOS 26 Won't Be Available on These iPhone Models

Tuesday June 10, 2025 6:58 am PDT by
Apple this week revealed that iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer. That means that iOS 18 is the end of the road for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, which were all released in 2018. However, those devices will continue to receive security updates for at least a few more years. iOS 26 is compatible with the following iPhone models: iPhone 16e iPhone...
Read Full Article
new iphone lockscreen ios 26

iOS 26: Five Changes Coming to Your iPhone Lock Screen

Tuesday June 17, 2025 8:46 am PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple has made some additions to the iPhone Lock Screen that aim to make it more customizable than ever. Of course, things can always change before the software makes its way to the general iPhone-owning public, but here are five new things iOS 26 can do on the Lock Screen as of the current developer beta. Widgets Top or Bottom In iOS 18, the row of widgets on your Lock...
Read Full Article28 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.6 Public Beta

Wednesday June 18, 2025 10:24 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 updates to public beta testers, with the betas coming just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers. Testers who have signed up for beta updates through Apple's beta site can download iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. When the...
Read Full Article11 comments

Top Rated Comments

Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
42 minutes ago at 08:04 am
Great deal on these powerful machines.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BGPL Avatar
BGPL
18 minutes ago at 08:27 am
I don't think most people understand the power they are getting for under $500. And furthermore, what a similarly equipped Windows/PC computer would cost in comparison... it's completely nuts.

I do think they should make 512GB the bottom line on storage, with photographs and videos having reached such great sizes in terms of pixels and bytes, most folks have ginormous photo libraries. It seems like RAM has progressed naturally but disk space stopped evolving ten years ago, if not more. Still, CRAZY good deal.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
34 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Good deal. Especially if you can get apple care.
Used to think 256 wasn’t enough to have an external home folder because of all my Adobe, Resolve and other apps but after getting a Studio Max M2 with the 512 was able to move nearly everything in home folder using symbolic links to my external ssd and got the internal below 200 with plenty of room to spare. Just permissions are a little wonky on the external but it works and is super fast booting.
Apple intelligence is available to be enabled if wanted too. :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments