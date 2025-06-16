Amazon Takes $100 Off Huge Collection of Apple Watch Series 10 Models, Available From $299
Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10 devices today, including both GPS and cellular models at $100 off original prices. Best Buy is matching these prices in many cases.
Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $299.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. Both of these are record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in numerous case colors and band styles, all of which you can find in the lists below.
42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10
- Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (S/M) - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Jet Black Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Plum Sport Loop - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Loop - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band (S/M) - $299.00, down from $399.00
46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10
- Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (M/L) - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Jet Black Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Light Blush Sport Band (M/L) - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Plum Sport Loop - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band (M/L) - $329.00, down from $429.00
