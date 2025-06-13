Apple Seeds Revised iOS 26 Developer Beta

Apple today provided developers with a revised version of the first iOS 26 beta for testing purposes. It's not clear what's new in the updated beta, but it may address a critical bug or two. The update is only available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, so if you're running ‌iOS 26‌ on an iPhone 14 or earlier, you won't see the revised beta.



Registered developers can download the new beta software through the Settings app on each device.

‌iOS 26‌ includes all of the new features that were shown off at Apple's keynote event on Monday. Apple debuted its Liquid Glass design, which you'll find throughout ‌iOS 26‌ and Apple's other software updates.

Along with a refreshed design, there are a long list of new features in ‌iOS 26‌, including changes to Messages, Phone, Safari, Music, Photos, Camera, and more.

While today's beta is limited to developers to give them time to learn the new features and adjust their apps, Apple will provide public beta testers with a chance to try the software in July. ‌iOS 26‌, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26 are set to launch to the public in September.