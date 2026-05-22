iOS 26.5.1 Update for iPhones is Coming Soon

Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.5.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.



iOS 26.5.1 will almost certainly be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released by the end of next week.

The logs show that Apple has ramped up testing of iOS 26.6 as well, with a first beta of that update likely to be released at some point in June. iOS 26.6 will likely be a minor update as well. Last year, Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 18.6 to developers on Monday, June 16, which was three days after WWDC 2025 ended.

Apple is shifting its attention towards iOS 27, which is set to be unveiled during the WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.