Apple Says Three More Products Are Now 'Vintage' or 'Obsolete'

Apple today added the MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017) to its "vintage" products list, meaning the device is now only eligible for repairs at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers if parts remain available.



The MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017) was the final MacBook Air model released before Apple redesigned the laptop and gave it a Retina display in 2018.

Apple also added all iPad mini 4 and Apple TV (32GB) configurations to its "obsolete" products list, meaning those devices are no longer eligible for service whatsoever.

iPad mini 4 launched in 2015, and it was discontinued in 2019.

Apple TV HD was first released in 2015 and discontinued in October 2022, when the third-generation Apple TV 4K launched. However, only Apple TV HD units with 32GB of storage are considered obsolete for now.

A "vintage" device was last distributed by Apple for sale more than five years ago, while for "obsolete" that timeframe rises to seven years.