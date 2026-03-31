Apple Says Three More Products Are Now 'Vintage' or 'Obsolete'
Apple today added the MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017) to its "vintage" products list, meaning the device is now only eligible for repairs at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers if parts remain available.
The MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017) was the final MacBook Air model released before Apple redesigned the laptop and gave it a Retina display in 2018.
Apple also added all iPad mini 4 and Apple TV (32GB) configurations to its "obsolete" products list, meaning those devices are no longer eligible for service whatsoever.
iPad mini 4 launched in 2015, and it was discontinued in 2019.
Apple TV HD was first released in 2015 and discontinued in October 2022, when the third-generation Apple TV 4K launched. However, only Apple TV HD units with 32GB of storage are considered obsolete for now.
A "vintage" device was last distributed by Apple for sale more than five years ago, while for "obsolete" that timeframe rises to seven years.
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