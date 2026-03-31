 Apple Says Three More Products Are Now 'Vintage' or 'Obsolete' - MacRumors
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Apple Says Three More Products Are Now 'Vintage' or 'Obsolete'

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Apple today added the MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017) to its "vintage" products list, meaning the device is now only eligible for repairs at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers if parts remain available.

apple tv 4k new orange
The MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017) was the final MacBook Air model released before Apple redesigned the laptop and gave it a Retina display in 2018.

Apple also added all iPad mini 4 and Apple TV (32GB) configurations to its "obsolete" products list, meaning those devices are no longer eligible for service whatsoever.

iPad mini 4 launched in 2015, and it was discontinued in 2019.

Apple TV HD was first released in 2015 and discontinued in October 2022, when the third-generation Apple TV 4K launched. However, only Apple TV HD units with 32GB of storage are considered obsolete for now.

A "vintage" device was last distributed by Apple for sale more than five years ago, while for "obsolete" that timeframe rises to seven years.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, iPad mini, MacBook Air
Tag: Vintage and Obsolete Apple Products
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), iPad Mini (Caution), MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forums: Apple TV and Home Theater, iPad, MacBook Air

Top Rated Comments

DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
22 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Every Apple TV will be vintage by the time they release a new one.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blcamp Avatar
blcamp
17 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Just 2 weeks ago I took my old Apple TV HD (4th Gen) 64GB model offline, replacing it with my 4K 1st Gen from the living room after upgrading the living room model with an old 2nd Gen I got somewhere else. I'm chomping at the bit to replace both with new Apple TV boxes. I don't see why they don't just release them now; I don't even care about the AI "features" (in fact, I'll likely disable as much of the AI crippety-crap as I can).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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