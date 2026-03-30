Apple Releases First watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5 and visionOS 26.5 Betas

Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple launched the 26.4 versions of each platform.



The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

There's no word on what's in the software as of yet. watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS often get few features in each new beta, with updates primarily focusing on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple will likely provide public beta testers with access to the tvOS 26.5 and watchOS 26.5 betas in April, but visionOS 26.5 will remain limited to developers.