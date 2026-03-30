 Apple Releases First watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5 and visionOS 26.5 Betas - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Releases First watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5 and visionOS 26.5 Betas

by

Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple launched the 26.4 versions of each platform.

General visionOS watchOS and tvOS Betas Feature Redux
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

There's no word on what's in the software as of yet. watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS often get few features in each new beta, with updates primarily focusing on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple will likely provide public beta testers with access to the tvOS 26.5 and watchOS 26.5 betas in April, but visionOS 26.5 will remain limited to developers.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, watchOS 26
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: Apple TV and Home Theater, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch

Popular Stories

iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Apple Preparing 'Most Significant Overhaul in the iPhone's History'

Sunday March 29, 2026 8:18 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has high expectations for Apple's first foldable iPhone. In his Power On newsletter today, he said the foldable iPhone will be "the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history." "iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design," he said. Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will reportedly open up like ...
Read Full Article178 comments
Apple Event Logo

Apple to Launch These 15+ New Products Later This Year

Friday March 27, 2026 2:03 pm PDT by
March has been an incredibly busy month for Apple, with the company unveiling more than 10 new products and accessories. We said hello to the MacBook Neo at the start of the month, and we bid farewell to the Mac Pro at the end of it. Nevertheless, there is still a lot more to come this year. Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches, Apple's all-new smart home hub is...
Read Full Article65 comments
Apple Apps Grid

Apple Releasing Two New iPhone Apps This Year

Saturday March 28, 2026 8:00 am PDT by
Apple is expected to release two new iPhone apps this year, including an Apple Business app and a Siri app with chatbot-like functionality. With the Apple Business app, employees at businesses using the new Apple Business platform will be able to install apps for work, view contact information for colleagues, and request support. Apple Business is launching on April 14, and it replaces Apple ...
Read Full Article15 comments

Top Rated Comments

J
Jamie0003
32 minutes ago at 11:14 am

where are they gonna get testers for visionOS?
Don’t worry, there are dozens of them!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments