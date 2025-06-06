Apple Reportedly Delays Two New iPhone Features Until iOS 27

iOS 26 is rumored to feature a glassy design, new Games and Preview apps, and more, but two other enhancements have reportedly been delayed until next year.



In his list of WWDC 2025 expectations today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that Apple has postponed the launch of revamped Calendar and Health apps until iOS 27 or later, as it needs more time to develop these planned changes.

Gurman did not reveal any specific changes planned for the Calendar app, but Apple's acquisition of Mayday Labs in April 2024 could hint at the company's plans.

Mayday Labs had developed an AI-powered calendar, task manager, and scheduling assistant for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The all-in-one app used AI to automatically schedule your events and tasks at ideal times, and it could learn your scheduling preferences and daily patterns over time to further optimize your calendar.

Mayday's website said its app worked best when you used it with others. For example, it could automatically schedule a meeting at a time where both you and a co-worker were available. It also offered automatic rescheduling for flexibility.

The app was shut down shortly after the acquisition.

It would be reasonable to assume that some of Mayday's features and technologies could be added to Apple's Calendar app across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, under the Apple Intelligence umbrella. But, it appears that will have to wait for iOS 27.

As for the Health app, Gurman has previously reported that it will get a new AI-powered health coaching feature that offers personalized health recommendations. He initially expected the revamp to be part of iOS 19.4 (now iOS 26.4), but it now appears that it will not be ready until at least iOS 27 as well. That update will arrive next year.