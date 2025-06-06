Apple Reportedly Delays Two New iPhone Features Until iOS 27

by

iOS 26 is rumored to feature a glassy design, new Games and Preview apps, and more, but two other enhancements have reportedly been delayed until next year.

iphone 16 teal
In his list of WWDC 2025 expectations today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that Apple has postponed the launch of revamped Calendar and Health apps until iOS 27 or later, as it needs more time to develop these planned changes.

Gurman did not reveal any specific changes planned for the Calendar app, but Apple's acquisition of Mayday Labs in April 2024 could hint at the company's plans.

Mayday Labs had developed an AI-powered calendar, task manager, and scheduling assistant for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The all-in-one app used AI to automatically schedule your events and tasks at ideal times, and it could learn your scheduling preferences and daily patterns over time to further optimize your calendar.

Mayday's website said its app worked best when you used it with others. For example, it could automatically schedule a meeting at a time where both you and a co-worker were available. It also offered automatic rescheduling for flexibility.

The app was shut down shortly after the acquisition.

It would be reasonable to assume that some of Mayday's features and technologies could be added to Apple's Calendar app across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, under the Apple Intelligence umbrella. But, it appears that will have to wait for iOS 27.

As for the Health app, Gurman has previously reported that it will get a new AI-powered health coaching feature that offers personalized health recommendations. He initially expected the revamp to be part of iOS 19.4 (now iOS 26.4), but it now appears that it will not be ready until at least iOS 27 as well. That update will arrive next year.

Related Roundup: iOS 26
Tag: Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Received a New Perk This Year

Sunday June 1, 2025 9:26 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple introduced an additional perk for you this year, at no additional cost. The perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which was released in the App Store in February. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby...
Read Full Article
carplay hero dashboard

iOS 26 to Upgrade CarPlay in Two Ways

Wednesday June 4, 2025 6:24 am PDT by
While the spotlight has been on CarPlay Ultra lately, the regular version of CarPlay is set to receive some enhancements alongside iOS 26. Apple will announce iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 next week, and the software update is expected to upgrade the CarPlay experience in at least two ways. The first iOS 26 beta should be seeded to developers shortly after Apple's keynote, and the update will...
Read Full Article52 comments
iOS 18

What to Expect From iOS 18.6 as One of the Final Updates Before iOS 26

Monday June 2, 2025 12:33 pm PDT by
It has been three weeks as of today since Apple released iOS 18.5, and we are still waiting for the first iOS 18.6 beta to follow. Below, we outline everything we know about iOS 18.6 so far. Timing Apple's software engineers have been internally testing iOS 18.6 since late March, according to the MacRumors visitors logs. The first betas of iOS 13.6 through iOS 16.6 were all released...
Read Full Article41 comments
iOS 26 Mock Rainbow Feature

iOS 26: All the New Features We Expect

Tuesday June 3, 2025 4:49 pm PDT by
The 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up quick, with less than a week to go before the big keynote event. We're sharing a series of rumor recaps this week, for those who want to get a sneak peek at some of the features expected in Apple's upcoming software updates. iOS 26 is definitely the OS that we've heard the most about, and rumors suggest that it's going to get a major...
Read Full Article55 comments
sebastian de with living glass

Ex-Apple Designer Reveals 'Living Glass' iOS 26 Concepts

Wednesday June 4, 2025 4:17 am PDT by
Designer Sebastiaan de With has published an impressive preview of what Apple's rumored iOS redesign might look like, complete with detailed mockups and a design philosophy that he believes could reshape how users interact with their devices. With WWDC just days away, de With – co-founder of photography app maker Lux and former Apple designer – has created what he calls "Living Glass"...
Read Full Article84 comments
macOS Tahoe Render

WWDC 2025: What to Expect From macOS 26 Tahoe

Monday June 2, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
WWDC is less than a week away, and as we ramp up to the big announcement, we're going to share details on what we know about each operating system. We're starting with the next-generation version of macOS, which Apple is apparently going to call macOS Tahoe. Name Since the current version of macOS is macOS 15, it would normally be followed by macOS 16, but Apple is changing its naming...
Read Full Article152 comments
WWDC 2025 Sleek Peek

Apple Shares New 'Sleek Peek' Teaser Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

Monday June 2, 2025 8:22 am PDT by
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks. The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a...
Read Full Article94 comments
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air ProMotion Rumors Disputed by Leaker

Tuesday June 3, 2025 3:16 am PDT by
A Chinese leaker with a mixed track record for accurate predictions has today disputed claims that the regular iPhone 17 and all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will feature ProMotion displays. ProMotion has been limited to the Pro models since it debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, but several sources have suggested that Apple will this year fit the 120Hz variable...
Read Full Article78 comments

Top Rated Comments

Total Respray Avatar
Total Respray
1 hour ago at 09:15 am
Third party apps get updated as new features become available. It’s time Apple updated apps on a standalone basis rather than artificially tying them to annual OS updates.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
1 hour ago at 09:09 am
i’d rather have delayed full featured software, than a sloppy mess released too soon
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BB1970 Avatar
BB1970
1 hour ago at 09:15 am
I'm not a developer so I have no idea how much time and resources are needed for app development. But... I do know that apple is a trillion dollar company. So it legit amazes me that enough coders and such aren't hired and used to push features on time. I don’t want half baked apps either, but then again, you'd think that with all that cash on hand, they could release all the features on schedule.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
59 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Why does it require an OS Update to update a single app anyway? The whole thing is ridiculous. Just provide a calendar update from the app store when it's ready? Google changed this forever ago.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
henkie Avatar
henkie
14 minutes ago at 10:01 am

i’d rather have delayed full featured software, than a sloppy mess released too soon
Problem lately is that it is a delayed sloppy mess…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikramerica Avatar
ikramerica
45 minutes ago at 09:30 am

I'm not a developer so I have no idea how much time and resources are needed for app development. But... I do know that apple is a trillion dollar company. So it legit amazes me that enough coders and such aren't hired and used to push features on time. I don’t want half baked apps either, but then again, you'd think that with all that cash on hand, they could release all the features on schedule.
Maybe devote fewer resources to new themed watch faces every theme month and more to what matters?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments