Best Apple Deals of the Week: Father's Day Deals Arrive With Great Sales From Anker, Sonos, Samsung, and More

by

This week we saw some of the first Father's Day deals emerge online, with retailers like Anker, Sonos, and Samsung introducing notable discounts on numerous products ahead of the June 15 holiday. Below, you'll also find all-time low prices on the M3 iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 10.

Father's Day Deals

sonos fathers day

  • What's the deal? Save on popular Apple accessories for Father's Day
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Father's Day deals kicked off this week at numerous retailers, and they include great deals on everything from Sonos home audio equipment to Mophie charging accessories and more.

  • Sonos - Get up to $250 off home audio equipment
  • Logitech - Get 20% off two or more items
  • Native Union - Get 20% off sitewide
  • Belkin - Get up to 30% off select purchase amounts
  • GRID Studio - Get up to 50% off
  • ZAGG - Get 25% off sitewide

Anker

new anker fathers day

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker's best charging accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

CHARGING SALE
Anker Father's Day Deals

Anker this week introduced a big collection of discounts on numerous charging accessories on Amazon, with devices like MagSafe-compatible chargers and portable power stations that make perfect Father's Day gifts.

It's also worth noting that MacRumors readers can still get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best charging accessories over on Anker's website. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.

Samsung

new samsung fathers day

  • What's the deal? Get big discounts on Samsung monitors, TVs, and more
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DISCOUNTS
Discover Samsung Summer Sale

$300 OFF
32-inch Smart Monitor M80D for $399.99

Samsung this week kicked off a new Discover Samsung sale, which includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more.

iPad Air

ipad air blue

  • What's the deal? Get $100 off M3 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.00

Amazon this week introduced discounts across nearly the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, offering $100 off these tablets. Prices start at $499.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Best Buy is matching all of these deals on the iPad Air.

Apple Watch

apple watch series 10 new blue

  • What's the deal? Get $100 Apple Watch Series 10
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $299.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. Both of these are record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in about 5-6 case colors and band styles.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

