Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 Drops to $399.99 ($300 Off), Plus Big Discounts on TVs and More

Samsung this week kicked off a new Discover Samsung sale, which includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the best overall deals during this sale is on The Frame TVs, which are available for up to $1,300 off, depending on the size of the model you purchase. Nearly every size is being discounted during this event, with the popular 65-inch The Frame TV available for $1,499.99, down from $1,999.99.

The best monitor deals include the popular 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99. At $600 off this is a solid second-best price on the display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Of course, there's a lot more on sale than just monitors. This sale also covers the newest Galaxy S25 smartphones, The Frame TV, and Samsung's line of home appliances, including refrigerators and washer/dryers. We've accumulated some of these deals in the lists below, but be sure to check out Samsung's website for the full sale.



