Anker Father's Day Sale Introduces Big Discounts on MagSafe-Compatible Chargers and More

by

Anker this week introduced a big collection of discounts on numerous charging accessories on Amazon, with devices like MagSafe-compatible chargers and portable power stations that make perfect Father's Day gifts. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price, and some others will require a Prime membership.

It's also worth noting that MacRumors readers can still get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best charging accessories over on Anker's website. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.

CHARGING SALE
Anker Father's Day Deals

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Wall Chargers

Portable Power Stations

