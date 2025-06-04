Anker Father's Day Sale Introduces Big Discounts on MagSafe-Compatible Chargers and More
Anker this week introduced a big collection of discounts on numerous charging accessories on Amazon, with devices like MagSafe-compatible chargers and portable power stations that make perfect Father's Day gifts. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price, and some others will require a Prime membership.
It's also worth noting that MacRumors readers can still get 20 percent off a collection of Anker's best charging accessories over on Anker's website. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.
Wireless Chargers
- 3-in-1 MagGo Foldable Travel Charger - $71.99 with on-page coupon, down from $89.99
- 3-in-1 MagGo Qi2 Charging Station - $82.49 for Prime Members, down from $109.99
- 3-in-1 MagGo Charger Cube - $113.05 for Prime members, down from $149.99
Portable Chargers
- 10,000 mAh Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable - $12.94, down from $25.99
- 20,000 mAh Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable - $27.34, down from $35.99
- 5,000 mAh MagGo Power Bank - $29.99, down from $39.99
- 10,000 mAh Qi2 MagGo Power Bank with Stand - $79.99, down from $89.99
Wall Chargers
- Nano 30W USB-C Charger - $15.99, down from $22.99
- Nano 47W 2-Port USB-C Charger - $25.99, down from $29.99
- Nano 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $29.99 with on-page coupon, down from $55.99
- 250W GaN USB-C 6-Port Charging Station - $139.99 with on-page coupon, down from $169.99
Portable Power Stations
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station - $169.99, down from $219.99
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station - $349.99, down from $499.99
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station with 100W Solar Panel - $379.99, down from $499.99
- SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station - $549.00, down from $799.00
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station with 100W Solar Panel - $599.99, down from $799.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
