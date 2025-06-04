iOS 26 to Upgrade CarPlay in Two Ways

iOS 26 is expected to feature a sleeker, glass-like design with added translucency for app icons, menus, buttons, and other elements.
Sound Recognition for Crying Babies
CarPlay gained support for Sound Recognition with iOS 18 last year. The accessibility feature can alert drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing to horns and sirens outside of the vehicle, such as from a police car, ambulance, or fire truck.
Last month, Apple previewed new accessibility features coming in iOS 26, including an expansion of Sound Recognition for CarPlay. With the update, the feature will be able to provide a notification if it hears a crying baby inside the vehicle.
Apple said CarPlay will also be getting a Large Text option, which has long existed on iPhones.
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple introduced an additional perk for you this year, at no additional cost.
The perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which was released in the App Store in February.
In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby...
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks.
The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a...
It has been three weeks as of today since Apple released iOS 18.5, and we are still waiting for the first iOS 18.6 beta to follow.
Below, we outline everything we know about iOS 18.6 so far.
Timing
Apple's software engineers have been internally testing iOS 18.6 since late March, according to the MacRumors visitors logs.
The first betas of iOS 13.6 through iOS 16.6 were all released...
The alleged name of macOS 26 (yes) has leaked.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that macOS 26 will be named macOS Tahoe, after California's scenic Lake Tahoe.
Apple previously named its Mac operating systems after big cats like Cheetah, Tiger, Leopard, and Lion. Starting with OS X Mavericks in 2013, however, Apple switched to California-themed names like...
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
WWDC is less than a week away, and as we ramp up to the big announcement, we're going to share details on what we know about each operating system. We're starting with the next-generation version of macOS, which Apple is apparently going to call macOS Tahoe.
Name
Since the current version of macOS is macOS 15, it would normally be followed by macOS 16, but Apple is changing its naming...
Sony today provided a closer look at the iPhone rigs used to shoot the upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie "28 Years Later" (via IGN).
With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone. 28 Years Later is the sequel to "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Weeks Later" (2007), which depict the aftermath of a...