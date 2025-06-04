iOS 26 to Upgrade CarPlay in Two Ways

by

While the spotlight has been on CarPlay Ultra lately, the regular version of CarPlay is set to receive some enhancements alongside iOS 26.

carplay hero dashboard
Apple will announce iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 next week, and the software update is expected to upgrade the CarPlay experience in at least two ways.

The first iOS 26 beta should be seeded to developers shortly after Apple's keynote, and the update will likely be released in September.

There will likely be more CarPlay changes alongside iOS 26 — these are just the known ones.

New Design

9to5Mac this week reported that at least some of iOS 26's rumored design changes will extend to the CarPlay interface, which would make sense.

iOS 26 is expected to feature a sleeker, glass-like design with added translucency for app icons, menus, buttons, and other elements.

Sound Recognition for Crying Babies

CarPlay Sound Recognition
CarPlay gained support for Sound Recognition with iOS 18 last year. The accessibility feature can alert drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing to horns and sirens outside of the vehicle, such as from a police car, ambulance, or fire truck.

Last month, Apple previewed new accessibility features coming in iOS 26, including an expansion of Sound Recognition for CarPlay. With the update, the feature will be able to provide a notification if it hears a crying baby inside the vehicle.

Apple said CarPlay will also be getting a Large Text option, which has long existed on iPhones.

Related Roundups: CarPlay, iOS 26
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Popular Stories

iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Received a New Perk This Year

Sunday June 1, 2025 9:26 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple introduced an additional perk for you this year, at no additional cost. The perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which was released in the App Store in February. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby...
Read Full Article
WWDC 2025 Sleek Peek

Apple Shares New 'Sleek Peek' Teaser Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

Monday June 2, 2025 8:22 am PDT by
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks. The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a...
Read Full Article91 comments
iOS 18

What to Expect From iOS 18.6 as One of the Final Updates Before iOS 26

Monday June 2, 2025 12:33 pm PDT by
It has been three weeks as of today since Apple released iOS 18.5, and we are still waiting for the first iOS 18.6 beta to follow. Below, we outline everything we know about iOS 18.6 so far. Timing Apple's software engineers have been internally testing iOS 18.6 since late March, according to the MacRumors visitors logs. The first betas of iOS 13.6 through iOS 16.6 were all released...
Read Full Article39 comments
macOS Tahoe Render

macOS Tahoe Name Leaked Ahead of Apple's WWDC Event Next Week

Sunday June 1, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
The alleged name of macOS 26 (yes) has leaked. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that macOS 26 will be named macOS Tahoe, after California's scenic Lake Tahoe. Apple previously named its Mac operating systems after big cats like Cheetah, Tiger, Leopard, and Lion. Starting with OS X Mavericks in 2013, however, Apple switched to California-themed names like...
Read Full Article154 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
Read Full Article87 comments
macOS Tahoe Render

WWDC 2025: What to Expect From macOS 26 Tahoe

Monday June 2, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
WWDC is less than a week away, and as we ramp up to the big announcement, we're going to share details on what we know about each operating system. We're starting with the next-generation version of macOS, which Apple is apparently going to call macOS Tahoe. Name Since the current version of macOS is macOS 15, it would normally be followed by macOS 16, but Apple is changing its naming...
Read Full Article141 comments
28 years later iphone 1

Filmmakers Used 20 iPhones at Once to Shoot '28 Years Later'

Friday May 30, 2025 7:27 am PDT by
Sony today provided a closer look at the iPhone rigs used to shoot the upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie "28 Years Later" (via IGN). With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone. 28 Years Later is the sequel to "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Weeks Later" (2007), which depict the aftermath of a...
Read Full Article76 comments

Top Rated Comments

al256 Avatar
al256
30 minutes ago at 06:56 am
I don't want full screen incoming calls. There have been so many times when I'm trying to get to the right exit then get a call and can't see the navigation.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshml Avatar
joshml
57 minutes ago at 06:29 am
Like get rid of calendar as being a default?! Who wants that?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AgeOfSpiracles Avatar
AgeOfSpiracles
41 minutes ago at 06:45 am

Like get rid of calendar as being a default?! Who wants that?
People who are driving to an appointment, for one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
20 minutes ago at 07:06 am

I don't want full screen incoming calls. There have been so many times when I'm trying to get to the right exit then get a call and can't see the navigation.
Agreed - I HATE this.

It's made me go into DND mode if I'm nearing or in the middle of a critical part of a drive where I need the turn by turn directions/map to 100% be there.

It's yet another design decision that makes you think Apple doesn't have real people test some of this stuff in the real world.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments