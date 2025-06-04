iOS 26 to Upgrade CarPlay in Two Ways

While the spotlight has been on CarPlay Ultra lately, the regular version of CarPlay is set to receive some enhancements alongside iOS 26.



Apple will announce iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 next week, and the software update is expected to upgrade the CarPlay experience in at least two ways.

The first iOS 26 beta should be seeded to developers shortly after Apple's keynote, and the update will likely be released in September.

There will likely be more CarPlay changes alongside iOS 26 — these are just the known ones.



New Design

9to5Mac this week reported that at least some of iOS 26's rumored design changes will extend to the CarPlay interface, which would make sense.

iOS 26 is expected to feature a sleeker, glass-like design with added translucency for app icons, menus, buttons, and other elements.



Sound Recognition for Crying Babies



CarPlay gained support for Sound Recognition with iOS 18 last year. The accessibility feature can alert drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing to horns and sirens outside of the vehicle, such as from a police car, ambulance, or fire truck.

Last month, Apple previewed new accessibility features coming in iOS 26, including an expansion of Sound Recognition for CarPlay. With the update, the feature will be able to provide a notification if it hears a crying baby inside the vehicle.

Apple said CarPlay will also be getting a Large Text option, which has long existed on iPhones.