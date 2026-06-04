Apple's New Ad Pitches Safari as a More Private Alternative to Chrome

Apple has published a new ad to appeal to customers who prioritize privacy when browsing, suggesting that Safari is the one you should use if you want to "Keep data trackers off your back."

In a new Privacy on iPhone segment titled "Safari helps block data trackers," the ad shows users of rival phones in everyday situations having to live with data trackers as they browse. The trackers are depicted as people in chrome-colored suits (get it?) who generally follow them around wherever they go to look at their screen – and in some cases literally sit on their shoulders to get a better view.

Apple on its website calls privacy a "fundamental human right," and highlights several features that Chrome doesn't come with out of the box. Safari blocks third-party cookies by default, uses machine learning to combat tracking, removes tracking parameters from URLs in Private Browsing, hides your IP address from known trackers, prevents web extensions from accessing your browsing activity by default, and blocks known trackers in Private Browsing.