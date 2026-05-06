Amazon Takes $150 Off Every M5 MacBook Air, Starting at $949

Last month, Amazon introduced a few new discounts on the M5 MacBook Air and these deals have expanded this week, with every model of the new computer on sale at record low prices. You can get the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $1,099.00, available in all colors.

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You'll find $150 off every model of the M5 MacBook Air on Amazon, with free delivery around May 7-8 for most models. In terms of other 13-inch models, Amazon also has the 24GB/1TB model for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. Both of these represent a match for the record low prices for each configuration.

Regarding the 15-inch models, you'll also find $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.00 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.