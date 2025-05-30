Here's What Automakers Told Us About CarPlay Ultra (Not Very Much)

Earlier this month, Apple announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its in-vehicle software system. CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to luxury Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, but Apple said that many other automakers around the world are working to offer it within the next year.



We asked more than a dozen automakers about their CarPlay Ultra plans, and we have rounded up their responses below. Unfortunately, but perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the companies had little to nothing to say about their future plans, and they may not want to risk upsetting Apple by divulging information prematurely.

Apple's announcement did reveal that Hyundai, along with its Kia and Genesis brands, are among the automakers that are committed to offering CarPlay Ultra. A spokesperson for Hyundai confirmed that the automaker intends to offer CarPlay Ultra, and it plans to share additional information when possible in the future.

A spokesperson for Volvo said that it was one of the committed automakers included in Apple's list when it first announced next-generation CarPlay in June 2022. However, the company did not confirm if it still plans to offer CarPlay Ultra.

That original list from 2022 was as follows:

Acura

Audi

Ford

Honda

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Porsche

Renault

Volvo

Porsche previewed its next-generation CarPlay instrument cluster design in late 2023, but the automaker has not provided an update since then.



Mercedes-Benz has since expressed a lack of willingness to let Apple essentially take over its software experience, so it may not offer CarPlay Ultra after all.

Porsche and Mercedes-Benz have yet to respond to our inquiries.

Subaru will be assessing CarPlay Ultra for future vehicle models in its lineup, according to a company spokesperson. Mazda offered a vaguer response, with a representative there confirming that the company is always evaluating new technologies to offer the best customer experience, without mentioning CarPlay Ultra specifically.

GM ditched CarPlay in its new EVs, so it is hard to see the automaker adopting CarPlay Ultra across its brands like Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac.

A spokesperson for Ford declined to comment, while other automakers like BMW, GM, and Toyota have yet to respond to our inquiries.

A spokesperson for Honda and Acura said they would respond later.

As the title of this article made clear, these responses do not amount to very much. Most automakers offered non-answers, or sideways answers at best, which aligns with Apple's culture of secrecy. But, we wanted to share what we heard.

CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust the color scheme. To learn more, read our coverage of Apple's announcement.