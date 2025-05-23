Apple's Latest Ads Show Off Key iPhone Features
Apple today shared several new short video ads on its UK YouTube channel, highlighting iPhone features like the App Store, Ceramic Shield, Stolen Device Protection, and Find My.
Each ad is about 13 seconds in length, and they are all text-based, providing little tidbits of information about the iPhone's capabilities. For the Find My ad, for example, Apple focuses on parents and children. "Find My on iPhone lets you view your kid's location if you need to," it reads.
The Stolen Device Protection video reminds people that additional iPhone security is available. "Stolen Device Protection adds extra layers of security for your Apple Account if your iPhone is lost or taken."
For the Ceramic Shield ad, Apple compares it to traditional smartphone glass. "Our Ceramic Shield material on iPhone 16
is 2x tougher than any smartphone glass."
The App Store ad highlights Apple's review process, and how it cuts down on malware. "Every app on the App Store is scanned for malware through automated and human review so your device stays secure."
Each ad ends with the tagline "There's more to iPhone," and they link to Apple's "More" iPhone page that highlights a range of different things the iPhone can do.
Apple has shared videos in this style before, and these short ads will likely be shown in short YouTube ad spots and on social networks.
