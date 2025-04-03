Apple Sending WWDC 2025 Invites to Special Event Lottery Winners

by

Apple plans to hold a WWDC keynote viewing party for select students and developers on Monday, June 9, with a limited number of invites available for an in-person Apple Park event. Apple accepted applications for attendance until yesterday, and the company is now sending out notices to those who have been selected to go via its lottery process.

apple park special event 2025
The event is set to include WWDC-related special activities like the keynote viewing, the Platforms State of the Union, Apple Design Awards, ‌Apple Park‌ tours, and a dinner. Developers and students will also have opportunities to interface with Apple engineers and experts.

Current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, and Swift Student Challenge winners from 2023 to 2025 were eligible to apply, with attendees chosen by random selection.

There is no cost to attend the ‌Apple Park‌ special event, but Apple does not cover transportation or lodging. Out-of-state attendees will need to purchase airfare, hotel accommodations, and transportation to ‌Apple Park‌.

WWDC 2025 will take place from June 9 to June 13. Developers that were not selected to attent the ‌Apple Park‌ event can watch the keynote, get help from Apple engineers, and watch WWDC sessions online through the Apple Developer website and app.

Top Rated Comments

iBreatheApple Avatar
iBreatheApple
1 hour ago at 04:41 pm
Can’t wait for them to talk about the upcoming full iOS 18 release ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments