Apple's 'Move to iOS' Android App Gets Faster Data Transfers
Apple recently updated its Move to iOS app that's designed for Android users, adding new features that make switching over from an Android to an iPhone quicker and more seamless.
Cabled data transfers using an iPhone and an Android phone with a USB-C cable or USB-C to Lightning cable are now faster, and tips for using iOS are displayed during the migration process.
Apple also says that voice recordings from Android devices will migrate to Voice Memos or Files depending on the file format, plus there's support for new languages in India. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.
- Faster data migration using a cabled connection between your iPhone and your Android phone (USB-C or USB-C to Lightning)
- Connect over WiFi or Personal Hotspot
- iOS tips are now displayed during migration
- Call history and Dual SIM labels are now migrated
- Voice recordings are now migrated to the Voice Memos app or the Files app depending on the file format
- New languages supported: Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu
Move to iOS is an app that Apple created to allow Android users to switch to an iPhone without losing their data, contacts, messages, and more. Android users can download Move to iOS from the Google Play store.
