Apple and EA Sports Announce New Way to Watch MLS Matches For Free

Apple and EA Sports today jointly announced that four selected MLS Season Pass matches will be streamed for free in the FC Mobile app on the iPhone and iPad.



The first match will see the reigning champions LA Galaxy face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The second match is set for Saturday, May 17, and it will feature the Atlanta United FC taking on the Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. In an emailed press release, Apple said the remaining two matches will be held in September, with details to be announced at a later date.

To access a live stream of each match, users will need to tap the "Extra Time" button in the app's main menu, and look for the TV feature. While there is no cost to watch the matches, users must have an account that is Level 4 or higher in order to unlock access. Eligible users will also be offered a one-month free trial of MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass is a subscription service in the Apple TV app, which is the exclusive home of all MLS matches. In the U.S., MLS Season Pass is normally priced at $14.99 per month or $99 per season, and it provides access to all regular season and playoff matches. However, with the season underway, Apple is now offering 25% off the price.

The EA Sports FC Mobile app is available in the App Store for the iPhone and iPad, and more details can be found on EA's website.