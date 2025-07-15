Beats Celebrating Recent Launches With LA Event Featuring Themed Matcha Lattes and Exclusive Beats Pill Speakers

Apple's Beats brand is holding a special event this weekend at Madhappy's Pantry West Hollywood in the Los Angeles area to celebrate the recent launches of Beats-branded charging cables and retailer-exclusive Blush Pink and Navy Blue colors for the Beats Pill speaker.



This weekend's event runs from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Friday through Sunday, with attendees able to purchase a themed drink in the form of Beats Berry Sweet Cloud Matcha, which is a Nekohama matcha latte with raspberry syrup, topped with blueberry sweet cloud cold foam. The first 50 customers purchasing the drink each day will receive a free Beats cable.



All purchasers of the drink will receive a token (maximum two per person) to use in an onsite Beats claw machine for an opportunity to win an array of Beats products including Madhappy-designed Beats Pills in Blush Pink or Navy Blue, with only 20 of the limited-edition speakers available at the event. The full list of available prizes includes:



Custom-designed Madhappy & Beats Pill portable speaker in Blush Pink or Navy Blue (Only 20 available!)

Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones in Slate Blue or Cloud Pink

Beats USB-C to USB-C cables in Nitro Navy

Beats iPhone 16 Cases with MagSafe in Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue

Custom Beats sticker sheet



The weekend will also include a DJ set by Lumia on Saturday, July 19, from noon to 3:00 pm, and the whole event takes place at Pantry West Hollywood by Madhappy, located at 8906 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.