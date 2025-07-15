Beats Celebrating Recent Launches With LA Event Featuring Themed Matcha Lattes and Exclusive Beats Pill Speakers

by

Apple's Beats brand is holding a special event this weekend at Madhappy's Pantry West Hollywood in the Los Angeles area to celebrate the recent launches of Beats-branded charging cables and retailer-exclusive Blush Pink and Navy Blue colors for the Beats Pill speaker.

beats berry sweet cloud matcha
This weekend's event runs from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Friday through Sunday, with attendees able to purchase a themed drink in the form of Beats Berry Sweet Cloud Matcha, which is a Nekohama matcha latte with raspberry syrup, topped with blueberry sweet cloud cold foam. The first 50 customers purchasing the drink each day will receive a free Beats cable.

madhappy beats pill blue
All purchasers of the drink will receive a token (maximum two per person) to use in an onsite Beats claw machine for an opportunity to win an array of Beats products including Madhappy-designed Beats Pills in Blush Pink or Navy Blue, with only 20 of the limited-edition speakers available at the event. The full list of available prizes includes:

  • Custom-designed Madhappy & Beats Pill portable speaker in Blush Pink or Navy Blue (Only 20 available!)
  • Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones in Slate Blue or Cloud Pink
  • Beats USB-C to USB-C cables in Nitro Navy
  • Beats iPhone 16 Cases with MagSafe in Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue
  • Custom Beats sticker sheet

madhappy beats pill pink
The weekend will also include a DJ set by Lumia on Saturday, July 19, from noon to 3:00 pm, and the whole event takes place at Pantry West Hollywood by Madhappy, located at 8906 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

Top Rated Comments

headlessmike Avatar
headlessmike
36 minutes ago at 09:10 am
I celebrated by accidentally running my Beats through the washing machine today. Hope they still work when dry.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments