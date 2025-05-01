Patreon Planning iOS App Update to Skirt In-App Purchases
Patreon plans to update its iOS app with new functionality that will allow creators to accept payments from followers without having to pay Apple's in-app purchase fees, a Patreon spokesperson told The Verge.
This is a huge moment for creators and their businesses. The iOS app is the number one platform for fan engagement on Patreon, and we believe this ruling allows creators to get paid without giving Apple 30 percent. As a first step, we will submit an app update for review by Apple to enable payments outside of IAP so creators keep more from iOS based fan payments.
In 2024, Apple forced Patreon to adopt support for the in-app purchase system, which meant that Apple started taking a 30 percent cut of all payments made to creators. Patreon gave creators the option of increasing their prices in just the iOS app, or absorbing the fee to keep prices the same across all platforms. Creators had to raise prices in the iOS app, lose money to pay Apple's cut, or encourage customers to subscribe on the web.
As of right now, Apple is still collecting a 30 percent App Store fee for all memberships purchased via Patreon for iOS, and for other digital goods purchased from Patreon shops.
Patreon does not have a timeline for when it plans to submit its app update with out-of-app payment options, and Apple also hasn't outlined exactly when it will change its App Store rules.
Apple has been ordered to stop restricting developers from informing customers about purchase options outside of an app in the U.S., and from collecting fees for out-of-app purchases.
The court said that it "will not tolerate further delays" and that the ruling, which was issued yesterday, was effective immediately.
