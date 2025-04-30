Epic Games Offers Apple 'Peace Proposal' to Return Fortnite to the App Store Worldwide

by

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney today said that Fortnite will return to the U.S. App Store next week, and he offered a "peace proposal" with a pledge to bring Fortnite back to iOS worldwide if Apple follows certain steps.

"Epic puts forth a peace proposal: If Apple extends the court's friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we'll return Fortnite to the ‌App Store‌ worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic," Sweeney wrote.

Earlier today, Apple was found to be willfully violating a 2021 anti-steering injunction that was put in place as part of its legal battle with ‌Epic Games‌. In a strongly worded ruling, the judge overseeing the case ordered Apple to immediately change its ‌App Store‌ rules.

Apple must drop all of its anti-steering policies. The company is no longer allowed to prevent developers from letting customers know about options to purchase subscriptions and content outside of the ‌App Store‌. Apple cannot control link placement, the language that developers use to direct customers to make purchases outside of an app, or the style that developers use for communicating non in-app purchase options.

Further, Apple is not able to charge fees or collect commission for any purchases made outside of an app.

The ruling is a significant blow to Apple. After the injunction was put into place in 2021, Apple had a three year reprieve as it appealed, but ultimately the company was required to make changes in 2024. Apple ultimately allowed developers a single link to direct customers outside of the ‌App Store‌, and collected between 12 and 27 percent in fees for purchases made from those links.

‌Epic Games‌ accused Apple of violating the anti-steering injunction after the new rules were put in place, and requested that the court find Apple in contempt. The judge sided with ‌Epic Games‌, and decided that Apple's solution did not go far enough to address its anticompetitive behavior.

Apple will not be able to delay making rule changes to the U.S. ‌App Store‌ based on the wording of the ruling, and ‌Epic Games‌ is proposing that Apple extend those changes worldwide. If Apple does so, ‌Epic Games‌ will drop all litigation.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
13 minutes ago at 05:17 pm

All very sensible, and as it should be.

Apple knows this ... they dragged their feet for years to get to this point.
Did you forget that they got banned cause the willfully and knowingly broke the rules they agreed to? And Apple won in court…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
15 minutes ago at 05:16 pm

"Epic puts forth a peace proposal: If Apple extends the court's friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we'll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic," Sweeney wrote.
They got banned for willfully violating the rules, by a court. And now this, what a joke.

I assume that Apple will never allow them back in the App Store, at least in the US unless ordered by SCOTUS
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
17 minutes ago at 05:14 pm

The company is no longer allowed to prevent developers from letting customers know about options to purchase subscriptions and content outside of the App Store. Apple cannot control link placement, the language that developers use to direct customers to make purchases outside of an app, or the style that developers use for communicating non in-app purchase options.

Further, Apple is not able to charge fees or collect commission for any purchases made outside of an app.
All very sensible, and as it should be.

Apple knows this ... they dragged their feet for years to get to this point.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
10 minutes ago at 05:20 pm
Great news!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dwd3885 Avatar
dwd3885
12 minutes ago at 05:19 pm
Finally.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrjoedot Avatar
Mrjoedot
4 minutes ago at 05:26 pm
Peace Proposal? if Apple follows certain steps? Epic clearly does not know how to negotiate here.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
